ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a bill being talked about in the Colorado legislature that would make all auto thefts felonies. Right now, the state leads the nation in the crime. In 2022, more than 40,000 vehicles were reported stolen. Under current Colorado law, the penalty depends on the...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Business owner pleads for change after fire almost burns his business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A business owner is pleading for change after an out-of-control homeless camp fire came within feet of his business. You may remember this video of the fire in our newscast about a week and a half ago. This is at Budget Build Pros on Waynoka Road near Constitution and Powers in the Cimarron Hills area.
CIMARRON HILLS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy