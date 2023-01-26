Read full article on original website
WATCH: Colorado first responders are now training for dangerous scenarios using augmented reality
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
Colorado attorney general holds listening session on possible Kroger-Albertsons merger
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s attorney general is addressing the impact of a possible grocery store merger. As 11 News has been reporting since October, Kroger and Albertsons have been in talks about joining their companies -- an impact that would be felt heavily in Colorado, as Kroger owns King Soopers and City Market and Albertsons own Safeway.
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a bill being talked about in the Colorado legislature that would make all auto thefts felonies. Right now, the state leads the nation in the crime. In 2022, more than 40,000 vehicles were reported stolen. Under current Colorado law, the penalty depends on the...
WATCH: Girl Scout cookies go on sale in Colorado on Feb. 5
Girl Scout cookie season starts Sunday in Colorado, how to find a booth near you!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cookie season is nearly underway in Colorado as many people are searching for a way to support Girl Scouts in person!. A cookie available only online starting Feb. 27, is the Raspberry Rally. All of the proceeds for cookies sold in Colorado stay in Colorado to fund local Girl Scout adventures.
"No records exist,' says DA's office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
WATCH: What you need to know this tax season
Business owner pleads for change after fire almost burns his business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A business owner is pleading for change after an out-of-control homeless camp fire came within feet of his business. You may remember this video of the fire in our newscast about a week and a half ago. This is at Budget Build Pros on Waynoka Road near Constitution and Powers in the Cimarron Hills area.
