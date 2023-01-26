ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Strange Laws in Colorado

We've spoken before about a few of the strange laws here in Colorado, including the fact that you can't throw snowballs in Aspen. That was a few months ago, and in service of an article on strange Colorado facts, but I've since been wondering: what other odd legal precedence has been set in our state? Of course, that means it's time to fire up the Google machine.
Vail Daily

Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide

Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns. Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, The post Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a bill being talked about in the Colorado legislature that would make all auto thefts felonies. Right now, the state leads the nation in the crime. In 2022, more than 40,000 vehicles were reported stolen. Under current Colorado law, the penalty depends on the...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?

For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?

If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
99.9 KEKB

13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
KKTV

WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
