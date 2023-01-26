ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

WNYT

Jury being charged in trial of Rensselaer County executive

A judge was reading instructions to the jury on Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin is charged with two felony counts, including grand larceny. He’s accused of withdrawing $5,000 from his campaign fund when he was in the state Assembly to satisfy a debt...
WNYT

Man arraigned in deadly August shooting

We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Westmere Fire Department hosts gun buyback

Albany County leaders are calling Saturday’s gun buyback program a success. The Albany County legislature partnered with the sheriff’s office to hold their first gun buyback at the Westmere Fire Department, in Guilderland. We learned 117 firearms are now off the street. The sheriff’s office says it handed...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
modernfarmer.com

Could New York Become the Mushroom State?

On the banks of the Hudson River in Troy, NY, there’s an unassuming forest-green building, tucked between a used-car lot and towing business. This refurbished auto-body shop fits right into the neighborhood of commercial buildings. There are no open fields or garden beds thick with produce. But step inside and everything changes. You’ve found Collar City Mushrooms.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls

A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire

A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there – including three children – ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings

As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Hudson man accused of pulling gun during domestic violence incident

A Hudson man is in custody after a domestic violence incident. Javon Fason is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. Fason pulled a gun during an incident on North Second Street, officers said. The alleged victim was able to leave the apartment it happened in. An unregistered...
HUDSON, NY

