Read full article on original website
Related
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim Uses City’s Facebook Page to Illegally Promote his Re-election Campaign
From The Saratoga Springs Government Facebook Page. The first image above is from the Saratoga Springs official city Facebook page. As you can see, the post includes a link to Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim’s Facebook campaign page , “Ron Kim for Saratoga Springs.”. New York State law...
NYSP: Schoharie woman steals from guardianship account
A Schoharie woman is doing time in Schenectady County Jail after she allegedly stole over $265,000 from a guardianship account.
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
WNYT
Jury being charged in trial of Rensselaer County executive
A judge was reading instructions to the jury on Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin is charged with two felony counts, including grand larceny. He’s accused of withdrawing $5,000 from his campaign fund when he was in the state Assembly to satisfy a debt...
WNYT
Man arraigned in deadly August shooting
We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
BSPD: Niskayuna man assaults ex-wife’s new boyfriend
A Niskayuna man was sent to Saratoga County Jail on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife's new boyfriend.
WNYT
Westmere Fire Department hosts gun buyback
Albany County leaders are calling Saturday’s gun buyback program a success. The Albany County legislature partnered with the sheriff’s office to hold their first gun buyback at the Westmere Fire Department, in Guilderland. We learned 117 firearms are now off the street. The sheriff’s office says it handed...
modernfarmer.com
Could New York Become the Mushroom State?
On the banks of the Hudson River in Troy, NY, there’s an unassuming forest-green building, tucked between a used-car lot and towing business. This refurbished auto-body shop fits right into the neighborhood of commercial buildings. There are no open fields or garden beds thick with produce. But step inside and everything changes. You’ve found Collar City Mushrooms.
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
WNYT
Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls
A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
WNYT
GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire
A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there – including three children – ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost...
Albany cat thrown out with the trash
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has named the cat Newt and says she has a sweet temperament.
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
DOJ charges 7 in multi-state paycheck scheme, 3 from Mass.
The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Pittsfield woman found not guilty of lying to police
A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.
South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property
On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES.
Albany man pleads guilty in Third Avenue hit-and-run
Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26 of Albany has pleaded guilty for the fatal Third Avenue crash. Guevara Bonilla reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in October of 2022.
therealdeal.com
How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings
As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
Alleged impaired driver flees after crash, arrested
An East Durham man, who was allegedly impaired by drugs, was arrested following a single-car crash on Saturday and fleeing the scene. Lance Molter, 38, faces several charges.
WNYT
Hudson man accused of pulling gun during domestic violence incident
A Hudson man is in custody after a domestic violence incident. Javon Fason is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. Fason pulled a gun during an incident on North Second Street, officers said. The alleged victim was able to leave the apartment it happened in. An unregistered...
Comments / 1