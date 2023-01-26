ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPD's newest K9 helps officers during 'ruff' calls: 'She gives a lot of love'

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
When you walk into Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 4, you notice all the officers, but one four-legged member immediately catches your attention.

CRUSH is the first-ever facility service dog for the Milwaukee Police Department, thanks to Partners with Paws , a non-profit dog training organization that donated her.

Fromm Family Pet Food provides her with food and treats, and Kewaskum Veterinary Clinic takes care of her needs all free of charge.

CRUSH is not your typical K9, she only has one important job on the force.

K9 CRUSH and Officer Ade

"She's here specifically for cheering you up," said Officer Benjamin Ade, Milwaukee Police Department Wellness Coordinator.

Officer Ade, along with K9 CRUSH, respond to critical incidents to comfort officers who are having a tough time.

"This can be a difficult job, things we have to investigate, things we have to do can be very stressful, and she (CRUSH) offers a big stress relief," Officer Ade stated.

CRUSH joined the force late last year, but has quickly become everyone's favorite.

"You can tell having her around brightens people's day," Officer Ade smiled.

For Officer Bradley Baker, his mood changed instantly after seeing CRUSH. Baker works at District 5 and said he's been dealing with tough death investigations.

"We're human too," Officer Baker said.

So, as the Wellness Coordinator, Officer Ade makes sure to bring CRUSH around and Officer Baker said it makes a world of difference.

"When CRUSH gets there, you sit there and she opens you up, and cops will start crying and letting their emotions out," Officer Baker said.

Through her touch, and many licks, CRUSH gives officers the peace they need during difficult times.

"It's been an amazing time," Officer Baker said.

TMJ4 News

