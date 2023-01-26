ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston missing man found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:44 p.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a man reported missing has been found. Walter Smith, 66, was found safe Monday evening, police said. Smith had been missing since Friday. ORIGINAL STORY. Charleston police officers need your help to find a missing man. Walter Lee...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires

Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cookware caper: Police trying to identify suspects they say stole kitchen gear

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance cameras in just a few pans captured images of two people Hurricane police said were determined to get their hands on some expensive cookware. “(The) Hurricane Police Department is looking for these two up-and-coming chefs,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Monday....
Lootpress

WSAZ

wchstv.com

Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Suspect's search history led deputies to believe Ripley Middle threat was sincere

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said it was a shooting threat from the student. He said when they went to his home to investigate they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.
RIPLEY, WV

