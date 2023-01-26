Read full article on original website
Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
Firefighters respond to fire on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Charleston. The fire was reported Monday morning on Hillcrest Drive. Eyewitness has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.
Pinch firefighters: Dog escapes apparent bear trap; kids with dog lost in woods but found
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters in Pinch said a dog escaped what was described as an apparent bear trap, and two children who were with the dog got lost in the woods but were found. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was notified...
'I feel like I'm going to fall apart': Apartment fire survivors still processing loss
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents of the Regal Apartment building that was destroyed in a fire last week in Charleston said they are still processing the loss and hope they are not forgotten. "I'm trying to hang in there, but I feel like I’m going to fall apart," Regal...
Charleston firefighters release more details after Regal fire cause ruled undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Regal Apartments building in Charleston that was destroyed by a fire wasn’t required to have a full sprinkler system because of its age, but firefighters said the owners could face fines because their fire alarms system didn’t sound during Wednesday’s blaze.
Charleston missing man found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:44 p.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a man reported missing has been found. Walter Smith, 66, was found safe Monday evening, police said. Smith had been missing since Friday. ORIGINAL STORY. Charleston police officers need your help to find a missing man. Walter Lee...
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
Deputies seeking public's help identifying suspect in debit card theft investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Kanawha County are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a debit card theft investigation accused of claiming another person’s wallet and using the victim’s debit card. A wallet that was reported missing out of Charleston was...
Huntington police seek public's help finding teenage girl reported missing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Rylee Tanner, 16, was last seen in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Huntington Police Department. Tanner had...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Cookware caper: Police trying to identify suspects they say stole kitchen gear
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance cameras in just a few pans captured images of two people Hurricane police said were determined to get their hands on some expensive cookware. “(The) Hurricane Police Department is looking for these two up-and-coming chefs,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Monday....
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Suspect's search history led deputies to believe Ripley Middle threat was sincere
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said it was a shooting threat from the student. He said when they went to his home to investigate they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.
Sheriff: Youth accused of threatening school shooting arrested in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Jackson County, West Virginia, report a juvenile was arrested Sunday after being accused of making threats in regard to a potential shooting at Ripley Middle School. A male has been charged with terroristic threats and is awaiting placement in a juvenile detention...
