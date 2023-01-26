ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Anne Hathaway hits the red carpet with snatched cheeks and jaw

By Kirsten Fleming
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHPwS_0kSiBDrj00

Anne Hathaway looked quite fresh faced recently at the Sundance Film Festival and at Paris fashion week. But it might not just be the mountain air or good croissants that made her glow.

The 40-year-old Oscar winner looked noticeably youthful — her skin glowing and face chiseled — on the film festival’s red carpets and at the Valentino show, leading people to speculate about cosmetic procedures.

“Her skin looks very bright and beautiful,” Dr. Jaimie Glick, a board certified dermatologist in the Flatiron District, told The Post.

Glick noted that Hathaway’s glabellar lines — the vertical lines between the brows — are still lightly visible, so there’s a chance she could have had “baby botox,” which softens lines without totally blunting them.

“It would keep her natural look. Her complexion is brightened, so I would say she had some mild to moderate resurfacing procedure like a fraxel [laser],” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcaYO_0kSiBDrj00
Anne Hathaway looks wild with leopard on leopard at the Valentino show.
Getty Images

Laser procedure improves texture, color and overall appearance with minimal downtime.

Dr. David Shafer, a double board certified plastic surgeon on the Upper East Side, said we are “deep into laser season right now. You can’t do it when you are out in the sun.”

The globetrotting “Devil Wears Prada” star was hobnobbing with fellow celebrities Brooke Shields and Samuel L. Jackson in Park City, Utah, where she was promoting her new film, “ Eileen .”

In Paris, she revived her role as Catwoman, wearing bold head-to-toe leopard to Valentino. Her makeup — including a roaring cat eye — added to the feline effect , as did her popping cheekbones and noticeable “s” curve along the sides of her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IxDT_0kSiBDrj00
Hathaway glows in Paris.
WireImage

The slim look of her face is in line with an elective procedure that’s been trending on TikTok: buccal fat removal.

It involves surgically removing the fat between the cheekbones and jaw bones, via incisions inside the mouth, to highlight one’s facial bone structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3NtK_0kSiBDrj00
The brunette shows off her flawless skin in a selfie.
annehathaway/Instagram

It made the news in December after a selfie of “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele sparked speculation that the actress had undergone the slimming procedure.

Hathaway, who did not respond to a request for comment, spoke out against cosmetic surgery in 2008.

“When I was growing up I wanted a nose job because I didn’t think my nose was good. And my nose is now, I think, what lets me change my face a lot,” she said. “Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor or you’re just kind of a face. You’re not really a person or a personality.”

