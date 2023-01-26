ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Jodie Ferguson has early food memories thanks to her grandmother but she didn’t have plans to go into the hospitality business. That changed in college, and she ended up down the path of the hotel and fine dining. It wasn’t until the pandemic...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

‘Expo” luxury apartments now open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The $90 million mixed-use Expo At Forest Park apartment complex is now open. The complex has 287 luxury apartments and is located near Forest Park Parkway and Debaliviere. It offers studios and one- and two-bedroom units. The ground-floor retail in the north building is yet...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Purina sponsors litter of service dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A labor of love, all for labrador retrievers. Purina workers are raising pups as they prepare to take some big steps. Last week each of the puppies went home with a Purina employee. They are raising them as their own for the next 18 months and taking them to train once a week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Live road conditions as of 6:30 a.m.

St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis is the only one in the area, and one of the only in the Midwest, that performs surgery on infant patients with a form of Spina Bifida, called Myelomeningocele, in the womb.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Marco’s Pizza coming soon to Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - Marco’s Pizza is bringing its $47 billion pizza empire to Ballwin. Marco’s will open its sixth area store on Monday, February 13 at 15003 Manchester Road. Marco’s prides itself on using only fresh ingredients and pizza dough that is made daily at each of...
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

St. Louis nonprofit becomes latest victim of Kia car thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annie Malone Crisis Center caught a thief stealing one of its vehicles just before midnight Thursday. The nonprofit’s CEO, Keisha Lee, told News 4 the vehicle is a silver 2017 Kia Soul that was donated in 2021. This is the second incident in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis agrees to settle over Stockley protest arrests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, the City of St. Louis could pay more than $5 million to dozens of people who had their rights violated during 2017 protests in downtown. The city agreed to settle claims of a class action lawsuit filed by 84 people arrested during the protest following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Body shops are expecting a flood of new customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of cars were damaged during the Monday morning drive to work because of slick roads. A mixture of ice and snow sent some morning commuters sliding off into ditches or spinning out of control and crashing into other vehicles. Elsa Avila was driving to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

String of South City ATM holdups has residents brainstorming fixes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Residents are brainstorming solutions after a string of ATM holdups in the St. Louis Hills and Southampton neighborhoods. Two different cars were held up at gunpoint at a Bank of America location on Hampton Avenue, according to police. The first happened last Monday night, January 23, and the second happened Saturday night. Robbers held up a third car at another ATM just down the street at the Kingshighway Shopping Center. The thieves demanded the victims turn over money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads. Here’s what we know:. I-270 to I-70 Westbound (crash) I-70 Eastbound before Mid Rivers Mall Dr (crash) I-270 Northbound past I-55, near Theiss Rd (crash) I-70 Eastbound past First Capitol Dr (crash) I-70...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

