KMOV
Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
KMOV
Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Jodie Ferguson has early food memories thanks to her grandmother but she didn’t have plans to go into the hospitality business. That changed in college, and she ended up down the path of the hotel and fine dining. It wasn’t until the pandemic...
KMOV
‘Expo” luxury apartments now open
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The $90 million mixed-use Expo At Forest Park apartment complex is now open. The complex has 287 luxury apartments and is located near Forest Park Parkway and Debaliviere. It offers studios and one- and two-bedroom units. The ground-floor retail in the north building is yet...
KMOV
Purina sponsors litter of service dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A labor of love, all for labrador retrievers. Purina workers are raising pups as they prepare to take some big steps. Last week each of the puppies went home with a Purina employee. They are raising them as their own for the next 18 months and taking them to train once a week.
KMOV
New developer score card will incentivize building projects in disinvested areas in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months, there has been a fight from a St. Louis alderwoman and supporters against city deals for a developer to build this big tower at the foot of Forest Park. On Monday, that fight may be unraveling. St. Louis City Development Corporation is now...
KMOV
Chess club in Old North St. Louis looks to expand it’s reach within the community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A chess club is looking to breed new life into parts of St. Louis City, while also looking to expand the reach of chess. Jeffrey Vollmer is the tournament director for the Old North St. Louis/ St. Louis Place Chess Club. Every Saturday, more than...
KMOV
St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An innovative and less invasive way to treat babies who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida is offered in the St. Louis Metro. The surgery offered for pregnant patients is something that they travel to St. Louis specifically for. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis...
KMOV
Live road conditions as of 6:30 a.m.
St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis is the only one in the area, and one of the only in the Midwest, that performs surgery on infant patients with a form of Spina Bifida, called Myelomeningocele, in the womb.
KMOV
Marco’s Pizza coming soon to Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - Marco’s Pizza is bringing its $47 billion pizza empire to Ballwin. Marco’s will open its sixth area store on Monday, February 13 at 15003 Manchester Road. Marco’s prides itself on using only fresh ingredients and pizza dough that is made daily at each of...
KMOV
Kaufman Fund, Salvation army work together on food giveaway for veterans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of local veterans are getting help to put food on the table. On Saturday, the Kaufman Fund teamed up with the Salvation Army for a food giveaway for vets. About 120 veterans received boxes of bread, fruit and other items. Organizers say food insecurity...
KMOV
Plow drivers, first responders busy as freezing rain causes chaos on St. Louis roadways
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Plow drivers and first responders across the St. Louis region have been working around the clock since Sunday night after freezing rain caused havoc for unsuspecting drivers. Monday morning, plow drivers with American Snow and Ice had been on the roads for more than 18 hours,...
KMOV
St. Louis nonprofit becomes latest victim of Kia car thefts
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annie Malone Crisis Center caught a thief stealing one of its vehicles just before midnight Thursday. The nonprofit’s CEO, Keisha Lee, told News 4 the vehicle is a silver 2017 Kia Soul that was donated in 2021. This is the second incident in...
KMOV
St. Louis agrees to settle over Stockley protest arrests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, the City of St. Louis could pay more than $5 million to dozens of people who had their rights violated during 2017 protests in downtown. The city agreed to settle claims of a class action lawsuit filed by 84 people arrested during the protest following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.
KMOV
City of St. Louis to pay $5.2 million to settle lawsuit following 2017 protests
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is set to pay out more than $5 million to people arrested during protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley in 2017. The class-action lawsuit says 84 people had their rights violated by during mass arrests...
KMOV
Body shops are expecting a flood of new customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of cars were damaged during the Monday morning drive to work because of slick roads. A mixture of ice and snow sent some morning commuters sliding off into ditches or spinning out of control and crashing into other vehicles. Elsa Avila was driving to...
KMOV
5-year-old critically injured in LaSalle Park neighborhood shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old boy was shot and is in critical condition in the LaSalle Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court, just south of downtown. St. Louis police initially said a...
KMOV
New hire in detective unit credited for Jefferson County’s high stolen vehicle recovery rate
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Car thefts have increased across the region. But, one county is reporting a massive crackdown on the crime plaguing the greater St. Louis area. Kevin Moore is a lifelong Jefferson County resident. He and his wife live off Seckman Road in Imperial. “I’ve had things stolen...
KMOV
String of South City ATM holdups has residents brainstorming fixes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Residents are brainstorming solutions after a string of ATM holdups in the St. Louis Hills and Southampton neighborhoods. Two different cars were held up at gunpoint at a Bank of America location on Hampton Avenue, according to police. The first happened last Monday night, January 23, and the second happened Saturday night. Robbers held up a third car at another ATM just down the street at the Kingshighway Shopping Center. The thieves demanded the victims turn over money.
KMOV
Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads. Here’s what we know:. I-270 to I-70 Westbound (crash) I-70 Eastbound before Mid Rivers Mall Dr (crash) I-270 Northbound past I-55, near Theiss Rd (crash) I-70 Eastbound past First Capitol Dr (crash) I-70...
KMOV
St. Louis County prosecutor will not ask for special hearing for death row inmate Leonard Taylor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will not ask for a special hearing to vacate the death sentence of inmate Leonard Taylor. In 2008 Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killing of his girlfriend and her three children in their Jennings home. He’s always claimed...
