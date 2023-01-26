St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis is the only one in the area, and one of the only in the Midwest, that performs surgery on infant patients with a form of Spina Bifida, called Myelomeningocele, in the womb.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO