Robeline, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

Louisiana Sheriffs' Offices Have Been Destroying Public Records Without Permission

Almost half of Louisiana's sheriffs' offices are breaking state public records law, according to a new investigation from ProPublica and Verite, a New Orleans–based nonprofit newsroom. Lacking formal document retention policies, as required by state law, Louisiana sheriff's offices have been accused of destroying public records, including documents showing evidence of police misconduct.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment

Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Special session to address Louisiana insurance crisis begins Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The special session Governor John Bel Edwards issued a call for to address the insurance crisis in Louisiana begins Monday. The Louisiana Governor called on the state legislature to convene to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, which was created during the 2022 Legislative session in hopes of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says

With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain and heavy rain are possible this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a very cold and rainy stretch of days this week. There will be several chances for freezing rain to accumulate in the northern ArkLaTex, especially on the bridges and overpasses along Interstate 30. Freezing drizzle this morning: We are receiving...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA

