Worland, WY

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 30, 2023

Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 6-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 9-3, 2-0 Star Valley 8-6, 2-1 Evanston 4-10, 1-1 Green River 2-10, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman

Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
county17.com

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
WYOMING STATE
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Cody & Meeteetse Seek Funds from Wyoming Business Council for Community Projects

Both Park County communities are hoping to receive Business Ready Community grants from the Wyoming Business Council, which would be used to spearhead significant projects in both communities. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Wyoming Business Council will present six Business Ready Community (B.R.C.) grant and loan requests to the State...
CODY, WY
newslj.com

UW launches firearms center

CASPER — As the debate over the relationship Americans have with guns has intensified, a University of Wyoming law professor is setting out to change how firearms are discussed and understood. George A. Mocsary is the cofounder and director of the Firearms Research Center, which officially launched in the...
LARAMIE, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers

(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Ed Berry Retires from Game and Fish after 36 Years of Service

JACKSON — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
AUBURN, WY
101.9 KING FM

Charming Wyoming Home For Sale Dates Back to 1886

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
LARAMIE, WY
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE

