Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 30, 2023
Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 6-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 9-3, 2-0 Star Valley 8-6, 2-1 Evanston 4-10, 1-1 Green River 2-10, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming “I Hate People,” that doesn’t mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
SEE: Hundreds of Truckers Stuck On I-80 Wyoming All Weekend
I80 on Saturday 01/28/23. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. The highway had to be closed down again,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Snowmobiler’s Paradise: Storm Dumps Seven Feet Of Snow Over Weekend At Snowy Range
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fresh powder is a coveted commodity in the snowmobiling business, and riders in the Snowy Range are over their heads in the bounty of recent storms. “We’re hearing reports of up to 7 feet of powder up near the top of...
county17.com
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody & Meeteetse Seek Funds from Wyoming Business Council for Community Projects
Both Park County communities are hoping to receive Business Ready Community grants from the Wyoming Business Council, which would be used to spearhead significant projects in both communities. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Wyoming Business Council will present six Business Ready Community (B.R.C.) grant and loan requests to the State...
newslj.com
UW launches firearms center
CASPER — As the debate over the relationship Americans have with guns has intensified, a University of Wyoming law professor is setting out to change how firearms are discussed and understood. George A. Mocsary is the cofounder and director of the Firearms Research Center, which officially launched in the...
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers
(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
sweetwaternow.com
Ed Berry Retires from Game and Fish after 36 Years of Service
JACKSON — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
Charming Wyoming Home For Sale Dates Back to 1886
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Comments / 0