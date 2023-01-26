An award-winning barbecue joint is headed to downtown Myrtle Beach this summer. Here’s where.

An acclaimed southern barbecue restaurant chain with locations around the Lowcountry is expanding into Myrtle Beach, with plans to occupy several storefronts along Broadway.

“First of all, I never imagined more than one location. And second of all, I never imagined a location just five block from the beach, so it’ll be pretty cool. We’re excited,” Swig & Swine pitmaster and founder Anthony DiBernardo told The Sun News.

DiBernardo said a recent visit to the area and talks with would-be landlord Ann LeMay sold him on the decision.

“Just hearing from Ann the stories of what it used to be and her desire and her vision to get it back to that and get it be a place where people gather again was all I needed to hear,” DiBernardo said.

DiBernardo’s eatery was recently included on Southern Living’s list of 50 best barbecue joint and adds to a growing downtown restaurant scene that includes Vietnam House, Crazy Mexican Restaurant and Bar, El Rey del Taco and Sabor Caseiro Restaurante.

“Seeing little things coming to life around there, that was enough for me,” DiBernardo said. In addition to the main dining room, DiBernardo is opening a small event space on site.

Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance president Amy Barrett said Swig & Swine’s pending arrival adds to momentum that will continue through the year.

“I think it speaks to the tremendous opportunities we have to offer here in downtown,” she said in an email. “This will be just the first of many exciting announcements we will be making in 2023.”