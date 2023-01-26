ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

An award-winning barbecue joint is headed to downtown Myrtle Beach this summer. Here’s where.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jlcvq_0kSiAmbF00

An acclaimed southern barbecue restaurant chain with locations around the Lowcountry is expanding into Myrtle Beach, with plans to occupy several storefronts along Broadway.

“First of all, I never imagined more than one location. And second of all, I never imagined a location just five block from the beach, so it’ll be pretty cool. We’re excited,” Swig & Swine pitmaster and founder Anthony DiBernardo told The Sun News.

DiBernardo said a recent visit to the area and talks with would-be landlord Ann LeMay sold him on the decision.

“Just hearing from Ann the stories of what it used to be and her desire and her vision to get it back to that and get it be a place where people gather again was all I needed to hear,” DiBernardo said.

DiBernardo’s eatery was recently included on Southern Living’s list of 50 best barbecue joint and adds to a growing downtown restaurant scene that includes Vietnam House, Crazy Mexican Restaurant and Bar, El Rey del Taco and Sabor Caseiro Restaurante.

“Seeing little things coming to life around there, that was enough for me,” DiBernardo said. In addition to the main dining room, DiBernardo is opening a small event space on site.

Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance president Amy Barrett said Swig & Swine’s pending arrival adds to momentum that will continue through the year.

“I think it speaks to the tremendous opportunities we have to offer here in downtown,” she said in an email. “This will be just the first of many exciting announcements we will be making in 2023.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roadtripsandcoffee.com

Things to Do at the 9 Fishing Piers on the Grand Strand Around Myrtle Beach

What do a restaurant, an observation deck, and a record holder have in common? They are all part of fishing piers along the Grand Strand from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet. Stretching across the beaches over the water, these fishing piers offer food, entertainment, pleasant vista, and of course, lots of fishing!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

LIST: Contractor to begin repaving Myrtle Beach, state-owned roadways this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roadways within Myrtle Beach’s city limits will be repaved beginning in the spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. The Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of $1,494,108 for the repaving of state-owned roadways, which includes the following areas: • Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Abandoned bicycles a big problem, Atlantic Beach police say

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The small town of Atlantic Beach has a big problem with bicycles, but it’s not with people riding them. Instead, the town’s police department says its evidence room is overwhelmed with abandoned bicycles, many of which have ended up in storage after being left along the beach. “Citizens complain about […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WMBF

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
11K+
Followers
142
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy