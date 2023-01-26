Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
FINAL: Michigan State collapses, loses 13th consecutive game to Minnesota
Through 30 minutes of play Saturday night, Michigan State was outplaying the soon-to-be top-ranked Minnesota on its home ice.The Spartans dominated the first period, then led at two separate times in the second period. Graduate student goaltenderDylan St. Cyr absolutely robbed Minnesota's freshman forward Matthew Knies on the power play, and for a slim moment, it appeared there was a realistic chance No. 15 MSU could earn Big Ten points after an 8-0 embarrassment the previous night.But even that unbelievable team effort in the first half of the game wasn't close to enough in what resulted to be a 6-3...
kduz.com
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
Big Ten Basketball: 3 takeaways from Minnesota’s blowout loss at Northwestern
An early Saturday contest on the road against Northwestern represented an opportunity for Minnesota to gain some much-needed momentum as they prepare for the second half of their Big Ten slate. The Wildcats did present a stiff challenge, entering the game 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the league, with a chance to move into second place in the Big Ten standings.
UpNorthLive.com
9th annual Veterans Cup held in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bay Reps Varsity Hockey Team beat Traverse City Central High School 2-1 in the 9th annual Veterans Cup on Saturday. But this event is about much more than just hockey. The benefit game pits the two teams against each other, while also raising money...
UpNorthLive.com
School holds moment of silence for Escanaba family
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For so many schools, parents and athletes, travelling to games is so common. They can relate to making that trip. But for one Upper Peninsula family, a routine trip to a high school basketball game ended in tragedy. Another story: Northern Michigan communities offer support...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
UpNorthLive.com
Chicago to perform at National Cherry Festival
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rock and roll band Chicago is set to perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this summer. The band will perform on Friday, July 7 on the on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We...
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
mprnews.org
Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers
Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord initiative aims to replant trees lost to tornado
GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rebuilding efforts are continuing months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord. The city has lost hundreds if not thousands of trees due to the tornado. Another story: Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado. Gaylord Long Term Recovery is looking for people who...
UpNorthLive.com
Cateau Chantal hosts 5th annual Ice Wine Festival
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County winery held its annual event commemorating a unique drink despite the warmer weather this year. Although Chateau Chantel's held its fifth annual event on Saturday, harvesting frozen grapes is a tradition that's been a part of the winery for decades.
Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
UpNorthLive.com
Addiction education panel to be held in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Narcan has become a useful tool in efforts to combat overdoses amidst the opioid epidemic. This Thursday, Harm Reduction Michigan, an organization committed to supporting and educating people impacted by addiction, is holding an education panel in Antrim County. Another story: Michigan doctor gets nearly...
