Minneapolis, MN

The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State collapses, loses 13th consecutive game to Minnesota

Through 30 minutes of play Saturday night, Michigan State was outplaying the soon-to-be top-ranked Minnesota on its home ice.The Spartans dominated the first period, then led at two separate times in the second period. Graduate student goaltenderDylan St. Cyr absolutely robbed Minnesota's freshman forward Matthew Knies on the power play, and for a slim moment, it appeared there was a realistic chance No. 15 MSU could earn Big Ten points after an 8-0 embarrassment the previous night.But even that unbelievable team effort in the first half of the game wasn't close to enough in what resulted to be a 6-3...
EAST LANSING, MI
kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
UpNorthLive.com

9th annual Veterans Cup held in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bay Reps Varsity Hockey Team beat Traverse City Central High School 2-1 in the 9th annual Veterans Cup on Saturday. But this event is about much more than just hockey. The benefit game pits the two teams against each other, while also raising money...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

School holds moment of silence for Escanaba family

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For so many schools, parents and athletes, travelling to games is so common. They can relate to making that trip. But for one Upper Peninsula family, a routine trip to a high school basketball game ended in tragedy. Another story: Northern Michigan communities offer support...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
ESCANABA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Chicago to perform at National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rock and roll band Chicago is set to perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this summer. The band will perform on Friday, July 7 on the on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
mprnews.org

Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers

Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
SHAKOPEE, MN
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord initiative aims to replant trees lost to tornado

GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rebuilding efforts are continuing months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord. The city has lost hundreds if not thousands of trees due to the tornado. Another story: Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado. Gaylord Long Term Recovery is looking for people who...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cateau Chantal hosts 5th annual Ice Wine Festival

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County winery held its annual event commemorating a unique drink despite the warmer weather this year. Although Chateau Chantel's held its fifth annual event on Saturday, harvesting frozen grapes is a tradition that's been a part of the winery for decades.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
UpNorthLive.com

Addiction education panel to be held in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Narcan has become a useful tool in efforts to combat overdoses amidst the opioid epidemic. This Thursday, Harm Reduction Michigan, an organization committed to supporting and educating people impacted by addiction, is holding an education panel in Antrim County. Another story: Michigan doctor gets nearly...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI

