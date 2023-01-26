ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

WATE Quick Weather Monday 1/30

TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Smoky Mountains Forecast 1/30

TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.

TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Mostly cloudy with showers moving in after midnight

TENNESSEE STATE
kbsi23.com

Winter Storm Warning area expanded into Tuesday (1/30/23)

Light freezing drizzle was seen moving into our western region this afternoon. With problems and slick roadways we saw this morning, this round will be longer and likely more impactful in terms of seeing nuisance snow and icing. Cape Girardeau is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Tuesday...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WATE

News at 5 on 1/30

TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville.
MARYVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton's Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and "fire and […] The post 'Composting' birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Travel impacts, isolated power outages expected with freezing rain

Traveling will likely be difficult Tuesday morning in Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, as freezing rain is expected to put ice on area roads. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Tuesday for the region, with up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation expected on roads, trees and elevated surfaces.
KENTUCKY STATE
wsiu.org

New Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Monday-Tuesday system

The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory, just as a previous alert expired. The new Advisory warns of a wintry mix of precipitation starting Monday evening and lasting through the night - total snow and sleep accumulation will vary depending on where you live. Travel will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKR

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
TENNESSEE STATE

