Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday at a strip mall in El Cajon. The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street and Mollison. The fire was first reported as a rubbish fire outside a building, but once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the flames spread to a storage facility. The storage facility was being used by a nearby liquor store. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and it did not spread to other nearby businesses.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO