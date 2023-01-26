Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
NBC San Diego
Cal State San Marcos' Craven Hall to Be Renamed Due to Controversial Connection
A building at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) will be renamed because of its connection to a controversial figure, the university’s board of trustees decided. Craven Hall, named after the late Sen. William Craven, will get a new name following an 18-month investigation into complaints that have been made since the early 90s. Students and alumni voiced concerns that the building was named after Craven – who was instrumental in getting the university built – despite his disparaging remarks about migrants and the Hispanic community.
NBC San Diego
‘Eggs-Orbitant': Egg Prices Send San Diego Residents Rushing to Raise Chickens
When Kameron Wong came across how high the price for eggs was at the grocery store, she figured it was worth considering buying her own chickens. She decided to head to Hawthorne Country Store in Escondido in hope of becoming a bit more self-sufficient. But to her surprise, the shop was completely sold out of chickens.
NBC San Diego
Alaska Airlines Increases Nonstops to the East Coast, Pacific Northwest
Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday. Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the...
NBC San Diego
Random Attacks: 1 Person Killed, 8 Hospitalized After 3 San Diego Crime Sprees
In just the last week, one person is dead, three were shot, two were stabbed, and three others were also hospitalized after being assaulted. What connects these separate attacks: All of the victims were selected at random, according to investigators. Three people are now in custody after the trio of...
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
NBC San Diego
Family Members Found Missing Man's Body in Otay Valley Park; 18-Year-Old Arrested: San Diego Police
The San Diego Police Department announced the identity of a man found stabbed to death in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend, and the arrest of a suspect in the victim's alleged killing. The body of Jose Gonzalez, a 49-year-old from Chula Vista who was reported missing on Saturday,...
NBC San Diego
Gun-Carrying Man Robs Recycling Center in Bay Terraces
An armed man robbed a recycling center in the Bay Terraces area of San Diego Monday morning, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster. Gun in hand, the man grabbed an employee around 10:56 a.m. at 3011 Alta View Dr., pulled him inside the business and demanded money.
NBC San Diego
Coronado Bridge $14 Million Closer to Getting 8-Foot Fences on Both Sides
In June of last year, as part of an environmental review, Caltrans unveiled a proposal to add fencing along both sides of the iconic Coronado Bridge, citing a need for safety after a series of people died by suicide jumping off the bridge. The plan's supporters argue that it would...
NBC San Diego
Wet Weather: Winter Storm Bringing All-Day Rain, Snow to San Diego County
Pack your umbrellas and if you live in mountain communities, be sure to don your snowshoes; a winter storm is forecasted to deliver measurable rain and snow to San Diego County on Monday. “As we head through the day, have the umbrella,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned. “The rain’s...
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Flower Field Tickets on Sale Now For Spring Reopening
Get your cameras ready to take pictures of the famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as tickets are on sale now for the spring season. This year's theme is "Live Colorfully" which is only fitting for the 55 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.
NBC San Diego
Fire in El Cajon Damages Storage Facility in Strip Mall
Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday at a strip mall in El Cajon. The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street and Mollison. The fire was first reported as a rubbish fire outside a building, but once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the flames spread to a storage facility. The storage facility was being used by a nearby liquor store. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and it did not spread to other nearby businesses.
NBC San Diego
Scattered Showers, Mountain Snow Stick Around Tuesday Before Warming Trend
Pack your umbrellas — and if you live in mountain communities, be sure to don your snowshoes!. Monday's winter storm delivered measurable rain to San Diego County and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego. While the storm departs through the East, San...
