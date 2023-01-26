ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Cal State San Marcos' Craven Hall to Be Renamed Due to Controversial Connection

A building at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) will be renamed because of its connection to a controversial figure, the university’s board of trustees decided. Craven Hall, named after the late Sen. William Craven, will get a new name following an 18-month investigation into complaints that have been made since the early 90s. Students and alumni voiced concerns that the building was named after Craven – who was instrumental in getting the university built – despite his disparaging remarks about migrants and the Hispanic community.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Alaska Airlines Increases Nonstops to the East Coast, Pacific Northwest

Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday. Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Gun-Carrying Man Robs Recycling Center in Bay Terraces

An armed man robbed a recycling center in the Bay Terraces area of San Diego Monday morning, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster. Gun in hand, the man grabbed an employee around 10:56 a.m. at 3011 Alta View Dr., pulled him inside the business and demanded money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Flower Field Tickets on Sale Now For Spring Reopening

Get your cameras ready to take pictures of the famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as tickets are on sale now for the spring season. This year's theme is "Live Colorfully" which is only fitting for the 55 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire in El Cajon Damages Storage Facility in Strip Mall

Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday at a strip mall in El Cajon. The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street and Mollison. The fire was first reported as a rubbish fire outside a building, but once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the flames spread to a storage facility. The storage facility was being used by a nearby liquor store. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and it did not spread to other nearby businesses.
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy