Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
Southeast Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced on Wednesday on drug a drug trafficking charge. Shawn Henry Lewis, 37, of Burlington, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. He possessed over 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis...
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
Three face charges after alleged copper wire theft from Century Link
Three suspects face charges after reports of copper wire theft from Century Link, according to a news release. In December of 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link, the release says. Century Link reported their...
Police: Man arrested after holding ex-girlfriend captive
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he held his ex-girlfriend captive in her apartment and hit her with a loaded gun. Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony; unlawful restraint, a class 3 felony; aggravated battery, a class 3 felony; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal damage to property, a class A misdemeanor.
Davenport man gets 20 years in prison
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
Man arrested for allegedly holding East Moline woman captive in her apartment
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department. At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.
Man found guilty of attempted murder in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of attempted murder for a shooting that happened in Galesburg almost a year ago. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated about an hour before returning guilty verdicts against Brandon Wilson, who was arrested for shooting someone in the torso at the Belle Isle Apartments on North West Street in Galesburg on March 3, 2022.
Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth
CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
Man killed 1, paralyzed another, police allege
A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person. Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department responded to the area of […]
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
Suspect arrested after domestic dispute, police chase in Rock Island Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in jail after a domestic disturbance led to gunfire and a short police chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street after a domestic...
Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver
Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
IIIowa Boy Scouts of America leader to retire after 30 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime Boy Scouts of America (BSA) leader will retire this week, after more than three decades with the BSA. Jeff Doty will retire from the IIIowa BSA Council on Jan. 31, after serving as the IIIowa’s Scout Executive and CEO for more than 30 years, stated a media release from the BSA. During Doty’s tenue, he served the BSA in seven councils, 10 positions and five states across the county including his home state of Missouri as well as Indiana, in Peoria and Belleville, Illinois, and West Virginia.
Illinois woman arrested for Friday shooting
On the same day that Rock Island Police responded to three reports of gunfire in the city, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at approximately 5:33 p.m., police responded another shooting-related incident. At that time, police came to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after receiving a report of a fight involving a group of subjects. While […]
Young local artists getting recognized by Figge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Artists of all ages are being displayed in an annual exhibition at the Figge. The next generation of artists are being showcased at the Figge Art Museum in their annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibit. They debuted the first set of artwork on Saturday from...
