North Myrtle Beach, SC

Crews suspend search for missing 23-year-old after boating incident near North Myrtle Beach

By Dennis Bright, Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews suspended the search for a missing 23-year-old after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it searched for about 45 hours and more than 694 miles.

“We offer out deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time,” the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The 23-year-old man was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a 16-foot jon boat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

One person was rescued late Thursday afternoon after emergency crews responded to a report of a sinking vessel in the area of the north jetties, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad .

“One person was found and rescued from the north jetties (linking the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean) and, in conjunction with … Horry County Fire Rescue Boat 2 and the @uscg US Coast Guard, a search & rescue operation was conducted well past dark, and will likely resume in the morning,”

Lt. Emily Trudeau, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard, said the first person who was rescued swam to the jetties. That person didn’t report any injuries.

The jon boat was also found, Trudeau said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said Thursday afternoon that its crews were called to the area of the north jetty at about 5 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting the HCFR Marine Rescue team, HCFR said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USCG at 305-415-6800.

No other details were immediately available.

