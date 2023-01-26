Read full article on original website
New Wildcat docudrama, what we know regarding the benefits of CBD products for pets, and more
Chicago’s own Dr. Dana Varble, chief medical officer North American Veterinary Community VMX Veterinary Conference talks with Steve from the Conference in Orlando, FL about new technology which will help your pets in 2023, including a new drug (Solensia) approved specifically for arthritis in cats and new ways to identify cancers early.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
advantagenews.com
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
With colder temperatures on the horizon this week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
Mokena hair care company receives backlash for wanting to help biracial families
MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue
Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue) -They need foster homes. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, February 18th, 11A-3P, at Pet Supplies Plus in Lincolnwood (7031 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712). Learn about our...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a robbery victim managed to take a picture of his attacker’s face after getting mugged on the Grand Red Line station platform on New Year’s Day. Chicago police used the victim’s picture and CTA video to track the man down. CPD transit...
Northbrook Holocaust survivor Etta Katz shares her story of perseverance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northbrook native Etta Katz turns 100 years old in just a few weeks.She's made of the toughest stuff, surviving not one but two Nazi concentration camps. She's sharing her timeless message of strength on this Holocaust Remembrance Day. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has her story."They were in the parade. They were right in the middle of shooting. We were lucky that they all survived," said Holocaust survivor Etta Katz.Her family survived the Highland Park shooting and turned to her for guidance through that tragedy. Because Etta Katz knows a thing or two about survival. She was a...
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
2 people shot while driving in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
WGNtv.com
Student avoids attempted kidnapping in Glenview, police say
GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just gotten off a school bus moments earlier. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that...
wgnradio.com
The right steps to take when you are refinancing
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David shares a Cautionary tale about taking the right steps when you refinance. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
