kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to meet their future city manager
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The final candidates hoping to become Laredo’s next city manager are making their way to the Gateway City and the public is invited to meet them. On Monday at 6 p.m., the City of Laredo will host a meet and greet event over at the Joe Guerra Public Library.
Laredoans weigh in on what qualities they would like to see in new city manger
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the past 10 years, the City of Laredo has had over six permanent city managers while others have filled the role temporarily. With the constant change in leadership as well as new councilmembers, the public has been very vocal about what they expect from their future city manager.
Judge rules Election Night results in District 2 race are official
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Visiting Judge Susan Reed has made a decision in the trial for the city council District 2 race. Judge Reed has determined that voting results will go down in the book as official, stating that the results on Election night will stand. It’s a major win...
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide that took place outside a north Laredo night club in December of 2022 has been captured in Mexico. Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Mexico City this weekend. This after joint efforts between the...
Five undocumented immigrants caught with fake passport cards
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are caught with fake immigration documents. According to Border Patrol, the individuals were riding a bus attempting to make their way through the I-35 checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 20. During a routine inspection, agents found that their immigration documents were fraudulent. All five...
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bones found on a private property in north Laredo leads police to launch a forensic anthropology investigation over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday after officers responded to a home at the 400 block of North Star Drive Saturday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the...
Laredo Medical Center enhances heart and vascular program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the country from cardiovascular disease. A Laredo hospital is enhancing its cardiac services in a big way. On Monday morning, the Laredo Medical Center announced that it was investigating six million dollars for its program.
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m. First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved. No word on how many were...
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive. Police responded to a call about a person who...
Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the public that the deadline to pay property taxes is near. According to Dora Maldonado, the City of Laredo Tax Director people have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to pay their property tax. If people miss that date, they will have...
Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning. Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street. When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man...
United Middle School teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo teacher gets some well-deserved recognition for her hard work and dedication. Nikki Garcia was named as January’s Teacher of the Month. The seventh-grade reading teacher from United Middle School was nominated by several of her students’ parents. One parent said they are...
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Another vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo Highway Monday morning. The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 2000 block of San Dario. Laredo Police and first responders are in the area assisting those involved in the crash. Motorists on I-35...
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo. Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds. This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area. At least one...
WBCA organizers anticipate big crowd for Jalapeno Festival and Airshow
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the WBCA festivities are set to be back in full force for the entire community to enjoy!. Every year, the WBCA holds several events which include, the Jalapeno Festival, the air show and the carnival. The festivities normally...
The dangers & effects of drinking alcohol while pregnant
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - There is no known safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy or while trying to get pregnant. One local non-profit is reminding soon-to-be mothers about the dangers of drinking while expecting a child. According to SCAN Laredo, alcohol can cause problems for the baby throughout pregnancy,...
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime. In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside...
Man turned over to Mexico for ‘attempted femicide and rape’, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Mexico on suspicions of “attempted femicide and rape” was turned over to Mexican authorities last week, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to the port of entry in Laredo on Jan. 17, according […]
Cold, Damp Though Midweek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large polar airmass will be in full control of our weather through Wednesday. Just 3,000′ above the ground, warm southerly winds bearing humid gulf air is bringing the clouds and periods of rain. The large polar airmass will take until Thursday morning to depart to the east. Clearing skies and mild weather will follow Thursday afternoon.
