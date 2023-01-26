Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
10 Biggest Stocks With A New 52-Week Low
One way to make quick and big gains is to invest in quality stocks that are down significantly. Since these are quality stocks, they should eventually move up, and in turn, provide attractive gains to investors. The biggest challenge, however, is identifying stocks that are down significantly and are strong fundamentally as well. To help you select, detailed below are the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low.
ValueWalk
Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
Lucid Group shares shot up nearly 100% in a single session on rumors of a takeover. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may be buying the company. This is good news for EV stocks across the board. Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rocketed up by almost 100% in one day...
ValueWalk
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
ASML put concerns about China restrictions to rest, beating Wall Street views for the fourth quarter. It also boosted guidance for the current quarter. The company said it sees revenue growing by at least 25% this year. The stock has been traveling higher in January, getting support well above longer-...
ValueWalk
Baillie Gifford Increases Position In Duolingo (DUOL)
Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.25MM shares of Duolingo, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DUOL). This represents 10.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 3.07MM shares and 10.03% of the company, an increase...
ValueWalk
Top 10 Holdings Of Vincent Maddi
Vincent S. Maddi is the Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager at SIR Capital Management. He has been associated with the hedge fund company since July 2007. SIR Capital Management is currently among the best performing hedge funds based on their annualized 3-year return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Vincent Maddi.
ValueWalk
Entry Level Mortgage Underwriter: How To Become A Certified Mortgage Underwriter
Do you want to pursue a career in mortgage underwriting, but you don’t have enough experience? You are at the right place. You will need an entry-level job or internship to become a mortgage underwriter with zero experience. Another way is to get training as a loan officer first or complete your certification from NAMU (National Association of Mortgage Underwriters).
Comments / 0