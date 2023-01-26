ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Reed exposes DMs with Shannon Sharpe in wake of Bethune-Cookman controversy

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 4 days ago

Ed Reed has called out Shannon Sharpe on Instagram.

Reed announced earlier this week that he would not be hired as new head coach of Bethune Cookman. The HBCU had previously announced that the two sides had agreed in principle on a deal; however, the deal fell through after Reed blasted the school over the state of conditions on the campus .

On FS1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday, Sharpe said that he considered Reed to be the greatest NFL safety of all time, but chided him for the Bethune-Cookman situation.

“A lot of HBCUs are underfunded. I don’t know what Ed thought. That ain’t The U [Miami] Ed,” Sharpe said. “That’s not a power five bruh. They don’t have donors that give back $30-40 million.”

Ed Reed calls out Shannon Sharpe after his segment on Undisputed

“Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me. Cause you got your story wrong” 😳 pic.twitter.com/sHtzHKLLmU

— Unfiltered Media TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 26, 2023

Sharpe played at the HBCU Savannah State.

Later in the segment, Sharpe said, “What is Ed thinking? Most HBCUs are like this. I get Ed’s passion, and asking to clean the offices … But I wish he had gone to admin. I wish he hadn’t gone public with it, put it on IG Live, just go to admin and say, ‘Guys, this is unacceptable. I shouldn’t have my players picking up trash.'”

Reed responded to Sharpe on Instagram live, saying, “Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me. You want to yell across the court at basketball players ? I’m yelling across IG. Straight up. Cause you got your story wrong. These youngsters are out here hurting, and one of them used to be you.”

Ed Reed exposed Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram DMs.
Getty Images
Shannon Sharpe criticized the way Ed Reed handled his criticism of Bethune Cookman.
Getty Images

Reed also posted direct messages that Sharpe exchanged with him.

“Bro, I support you, IF* you took offense to anything I said. I apologize,” Sharpe wrote to Reed. “Think you’re going to make a helluva coach. God didn’t think that was the right situation for you. All the best.”

Reed responded, “Naw bruh that’s not it. God did. You said a lot of wrong about me playa.”

“Like what,” Sharpe asked.

Ed Reed will no longer be the HC at Bethune-Cookman University, @ShannonSharpe reacts: pic.twitter.com/xcfLoZBXaT

— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 25, 2023
“Let’s talk. Naw you did this on TV let us talk. Sit in your spot,” Reed answered.

Sharpe came back: “ED, I voiced an opinion. It’s not that deep. Wish you all the best, but I’m done with this.”

Comments / 6

New York Post

New York Post

