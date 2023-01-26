Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
mercer.edu
Pearlie Toliver, who helped integrate Mercer, to deliver 2023 Founders’ Day address
Alumna Pearlie Toliver, who was among Mercer University’s first Black female students, will give the 2023 Founders’ Day address at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Willingham Auditorium on the Macon campus. Every year on Founders’ Day, a Mercerian is asked to return to campus to share his...
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)
The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
baldwin2k.com
$1,575 rental houses in Milledgeville apparently now considered "average"
Our COMMUNITY SUSTAINERS help keep us going with a small once-a-month pledge and help provide access to local journalism for EVERYONE in the community. To become a Baldwin2k Community Sustainer, JUST CLICK HERE. Politicians and elected officials don't seem very interested, and it's very rarely if ever mentioned at City...
Leaders in Washington County to host another ‘stop the violence’ rally
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ we want them to take away and know that they can trust in the law enforcement and that they have a friend trust in the pastors and the leaders in Washington county” said Rev. Carl Williams/ Pastor, Middle Hill Baptist Church. Multiple churches throughout Washington County are working to make sure neighborhoods stay […]
Henry County Daily Herald
Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials company will build a new headquarters in rural Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday. Green Georgia LLC will invest $59 million in a project that will create more than 170 jobs. The facility will be located in Thomaston, the seat of Upson County.
Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston. A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
'Would take a load off their shoulders': People in Milledgeville say they need more affordable housing
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp emphasized the importance of rural affordable housing. He announced a Rural Workforce Housing Fund to make sure folks have a place to live. “Transformational projects, good-paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren't options for hardworking Georgians to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties. The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
Cliffview Drive house demolition makes way for new south Macon park
MACON, Ga. — Crews demolished a house and nearby structures on Cliffview Drive in south Macon Thursday to help make way for a new park. Cliffview Lake Park will be located off Houston Road. It's the first step in a south Bibb beautification project. Mayor Lester Miller and Parks...
Central Georgia farmers face challenges with managing mental health
BYRON, Ga. — The Rural Health Innovation Center at Mercer University School of Medicine conducted a survey where 1,651 farmers talked about their mental wellbeing. It included farm owners, farm managers, first generational farmers, and experienced farm workers. They found common stress factors impacting their mental health well-being included...
Bibb crews to demolish home for Cliffview Park beautification project
MACON, Ga. — A beautification project is about to get started in south Bibb County. Thursday morning, Mayor Lester Miller and Parks and Beautification Director Mike Glisson are scheduled to hold a news conference and demolition to mark the start of the project. Crews will demolish a house and...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 3