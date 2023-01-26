Ohio senator discusses classified docs, new legislation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News spoke with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown on Thursday. Many topics were discussed, including the recent findings of classified documents in the hands of U.S. officials.

Wednesday, WKBN s poke with Senator JD Vance about this topic.

Over the last several months, classified papers have been discovered at the home and office of President Joe Biden , as well as former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and the home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Sen. Brown, he has to go through various security measures to look at documents in Washington. He wants the same for the administration.

“We need to fix this whole issue of classified documents and making sure that they’re disposed of, protected and disposed of in the right way, and it’s clearly not been done for some time well in this country,” Brown said.

Brown also discussed some legislation he is working on in Washington, including a bipartisan law to address nursing shortages — Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses, or TRAIN Act.

According to Brown, this act will help strengthen the workforce for both nurses and first responders.

Brown is working with Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito from West Virginia. He said Ohio has many nursing schools and they need to be utilized.

“We need to invest and making sure we train more of them because they have worked such long hours. There have been more retirements. There have been more people out on disability, and we simply don’t have enough nurses and first responders in this country,” Brown said.

