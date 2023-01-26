KENOSHA, Wis. - The defense rested its case on Monday, Jan. 30 in the retrial of a man previously convicted of killing his wife more than two decades ago. Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife Julie Jensen in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her and smothered her. Jensen maintains his wife killed herself. He was having an affair with a woman in the months prior to her death and she moved to Kenosha in the months afterward.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO