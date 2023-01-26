Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star LB Bradley Shaw reacts to offer from Alabama
Bradley Shaw picked up an offer from Alabama football Monday, adding to his growing list. Shaw attends Hoover High School, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach informed him of his offer...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama sophomore settling in at wide receiver after switching from RB
Alabama football brought in one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but has he settled in at a different position?. Emmanuel Henderson, a former five-star from Hartford, Ala., was an incredible football, basketball, and track athlete at Geneva County High School. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder possesses speed, quickness, explosiveness, and big-play abilities. The Crimson Tide transitioned him to wide receiver in his freshman year. He saw action in 13 games as a receiver and on special teams.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB
A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football late January junior day offer roundup
CAYDEN JONES – 2024 LB. Jones is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker out of Christ High School in Arden, North Carolina. Jones has phenomenal sideline-to-sideline speed for a linebacker and is certainly not afraid to use his size to lay some big hits on opposing offenses. Alabama is the 21st D1 program to offer him.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers hard-nosed TE Eli Owens
Eli Owens earned an offer from Alabama while visiting the Crimson Tide for junior day Saturday. Owens is a sophomore at Alcoa High School in Tennessee. The 2025 recruit holds more than 10 D1 offers. Nick Saban informed Owens of his offer Saturday. “I was in a meeting with coach...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban denies 2023 recruit NIL request
Nick Saban and Alabama football are reportedly not fans of offering large NIL deals to recruits during the recruiting process, according to OutKick. Saban was talking with some coaches at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention on Thursday night when he discussed a 2023 cornerback asking for a NIL deal close to one million dollars. Saban reportedly quickly informed the kid to find another school.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst
Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
tdalabamamag.com
Washington Huskies’ OC reportedly interviewing for Tide OC vacancy
Nick Saban has yet to announce the new offensive and defensive coordinators for Alabama football, but has a new name emerged for OC?. Multiple reports, including one from Chris Fetters of 247Sports, are stating Ryan Grubb of Washington is interviewing at Alabama for the offensive play-caller position. Grubb, an Iowa native, spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach for the Huskies. Washington finished seventh in the nation for scoring offense (39.7 ppg) and second for total offense (515.8 ypg). Grubb guided the Huskies to six 40+ point games in its 11-2 finish.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-7 OL Marques Easley
Alabama football is shopping in Illinois again for another big offensive lineman as it offered Marques Easley Saturday. Easley is a product of Manual High School in Illinois. The 2024 product is rated as a three-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He holds more than 20 D1 offers. Alabama landed...
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
An Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
His family thought jail may the safest place for him. But two weeks after his family called police for a welfare check and their loved one was subsequently arrested, Anthony "Tony" Mitchell was dead.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
