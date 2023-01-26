ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Related
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Local residents react to released footage of Tyre Nichols

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers. “When I initially watched the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
wyso.org

Deadline nearing to renew Ohio dog licenses

Ohio state law requires all dog owners to have a license for their furry companion. If you already have a license — now is the time to renew. Across the state, prices range from about $12 to $24, depending on the county where you live. But after January 31 — the price doubles.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Police find apartment fire during Sidney investigation

Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employee pleads guilty to stealing from residents of Miami Twp. senior living community

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of stealing from residents of a Miami Township senior living community in 2021 has pleaded guilty. In May, June, July, and August 2021, twenty-one residents residents of the Wellington at Dayton Senior Living Community located on West Alex-Bell Road were victims of thefts and burglaries of jewelry and personal belongings, according to a social media post from the Miami Township Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.

For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us

The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County

ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day

Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

