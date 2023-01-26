Read full article on original website
‘An effective tool for law enforcement’ soon to be implemented in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An automated license plate reader system will soon be actively used to assist a police department in Miami County starting in February. Tipp City will be implementing the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System (ALPR) to assist the police department in identifying vehicles to solve crimes.
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Local residents react to released footage of Tyre Nichols
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers. “When I initially watched the […]
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
wyso.org
Deadline nearing to renew Ohio dog licenses
Ohio state law requires all dog owners to have a license for their furry companion. If you already have a license — now is the time to renew. Across the state, prices range from about $12 to $24, depending on the county where you live. But after January 31 — the price doubles.
Police find apartment fire during Sidney investigation
Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.
Employee pleads guilty to stealing from residents of Miami Twp. senior living community
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of stealing from residents of a Miami Township senior living community in 2021 has pleaded guilty. In May, June, July, and August 2021, twenty-one residents residents of the Wellington at Dayton Senior Living Community located on West Alex-Bell Road were victims of thefts and burglaries of jewelry and personal belongings, according to a social media post from the Miami Township Police Department.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Forest Road at Witt Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
dayton.com
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Verity Parkway and Yankee Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
dayton.com
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day
Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
dayton247now.com
17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
Pedestrian bridge replacement moving forward
ODOT has begun planning to replace pedestrians bridge connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams and E. Court Street in Cincinnati.
