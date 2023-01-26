ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Chicago Almanac

Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Puppy Bowl XIX Features 2 Chicago-Area Pups

For fans looking for the "ruff" action on Feb. 12, the Puppy Bowl is where it's at -- and two local stars will be on display. Ziggy and Jersey are rescue puppies representing One Tail at a Time, a Chicago-area pet shelter. The adorable duo will be joining Team Ruff for the big game. Both dogs were born into One Tail at a Time but have since been adopted into loving homes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Chicago

Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area

Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say

Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Patrick Mahomes Thought Bears Were Going to Pick Him in 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes thought the Bears were going to draft him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The success of Patrick Mahomes continues to torment Chicago Bears fans. After clinching his third trip to the Super Bowl in his fifth season as a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback's father said he “wholeheartedly thought” he was going to be Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie

No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these local sports stars getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.
CHICAGO, IL
