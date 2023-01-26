Read full article on original website
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Planning a Valentine's Dinner? 4 Chicago-Area Restaurants Ranked Among Most Romantic in the US
If you're already thinking about planning the perfect Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, and want to make the occasion as romantic as possible, there's some good news: you don't have to travel far. Four Chicago-area restaurants have been named among OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The extensive list,...
New Kids on the Block to Host Fan Convention in Chicago This Spring
New Kids on the Block, the iconic quintet that dominated the pop charts and set the stage for a new wave of boy bands in the 1990’s, is taking an audacious leap beyond the concert world and into the world of fan conventions, the group announced Monday. The band,...
Kelly Clarkson Easily Handles Malört Shot, Earns Social Media Adulation
Daytime TV talk show host and famed musician Kelly Clarkson has shown unflappable stage presence for years, but her effortless takedown of a Malört shot may be one of her greatest accomplishments yet. Clarkson was interviewing “Chicago PD” star Benjamin Levy Aguilar on Monday, and he offered her the...
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
Hundreds of Migrants Soon Expected to Move Into Former Wadsworth School in Chicago
Migrants are expected to soon move into the former Wadsworth school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, marking a controversial move as some residents voice concerns. Crews were on site Monday trimming trees and finishing last minute preps at the facility, which will soon house more than 200 migrants looking for shelter after arriving in the city on buses.
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Puppy Bowl XIX Features 2 Chicago-Area Pups
For fans looking for the "ruff" action on Feb. 12, the Puppy Bowl is where it's at -- and two local stars will be on display. Ziggy and Jersey are rescue puppies representing One Tail at a Time, a Chicago-area pet shelter. The adorable duo will be joining Team Ruff for the big game. Both dogs were born into One Tail at a Time but have since been adopted into loving homes.
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Chicago's Museum Campus, Police Say
Chicago police say they have recovered a body from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus Sunday morning. According to authorities, the Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the area near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 11:10 a.m. Sunday after reports of a person in the water.
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
Chicago Forecast: Several Inches of Snow Possible in Northern Suburbs
Cloudy skies and several inches of snow are possible in the northern parts of the Chicago area Saturday, as the approaching system comes with a sharp cutoff in terms of receiving rain or snow. A winter weather advisory was issued on Friday by the National Weather Service in Chicago for...
Chicago Police District Councils Aim to Improve Community Involvement in Policing
While residents are used to voting for citywide offices and for members of the City Council in off-year elections, this year’s ballot will include a new series of offices, as district councils will be elected in each of Chicago’s 22 police districts. The new councils, formed as part...
Waukegan Activists Say Memphis' Response to Tyre Nichols' Death Shows Need for Reform
Activists from Black Lives Matter Lake County, Violence Interrupters, the Antmound Foundation, and the Legacy Reentry Foundation are standing in unity with the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died after being beaten by police officers during a traffic stop. On Monday, the local groups gathered in solidarity...
Utility Shutoffs for Nonpayment Soar Across Illinois and Chicago Area: Report
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say
Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
Patrick Mahomes Thought Bears Were Going to Pick Him in 2017 NFL Draft
Patrick Mahomes thought the Bears were going to draft him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The success of Patrick Mahomes continues to torment Chicago Bears fans. After clinching his third trip to the Super Bowl in his fifth season as a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback's father said he “wholeheartedly thought” he was going to be Chicago.
No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie
No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these local sports stars getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.
