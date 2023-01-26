Read full article on original website
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
Toledoans question need for more car washes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit is scheduled to visit multiple area locations next month. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The unit is equipped with the newest 3D...
City of Toledo offering grants for youth enrichment programs
Applications are open for fun community programs enhancing engagement, activity and wellness for Toledo youth and young adults throughout summer 2023 or the following academic year. The city has budgeted $2 million for this category of programming through spring 2024. Apply now at toledo.oh.gov/youth-programming.
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show rolls back to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show is rolling back to Toledo this weekend. The Auto Show runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 and will take place at the Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Ave. The event, which was last in Toledo in February 2020 will feature the newest models from more than 20 manufacturers.
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
Ohio trooper saves cat stuck on highway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Ohio trooper released body camera footage of a cat being rescued off the side of a highway on Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas found the cat on I-475 in Lucas County. Thomas and a Good Samaritan were able to...
One deceased, one injured after crash in Old West End early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a crash in the Old West End that resulted in one injury and one death early Sunday. According to a report, at approximately 2:05 a.m., a vehicle heading northwest on Monroe Street and went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and struck a light pole.
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
University of Toledo Law students hold a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Toledo gathered at the law courtyard for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who Memphis police officers brutally beat. Students and staff discussed the impact the death of Nichols had on them and...
Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine. Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release. The restaurant will feature traditional...
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Lawson Case Update
A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
