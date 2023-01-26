U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. At 3:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 3.5253%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by almost four basis points and was last trading at 4.2218%.

3 HOURS AGO