Jim Cramer Says His Group of FANG Tech Companies Have Lost Their Magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.1% higher after hitting three-month lows on last...
S&P 500 Slides as Traders Brace for a Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Rate Decision
The S&P 500 traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The broader market index fell about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by roughly 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed; China Manufacturing Activity Shows Growth
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite dipped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component was...
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
Stock Futures Fall on Tuesday, But S&P 500 Headed for Best January Since 2019
Stock futures declined Tuesday as traders wrap up what has been a strong month for equities. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.6%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, or 173 points. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.8%. Those moves build on Monday's declines. The Dow...
Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors
There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Colgate-Palmolive — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels." Vale SA: "I am going...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
General Motors Is Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What Wall Street Expects
DETROIT — General Motors is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.69. Revenue: $40.65 billion. GM in November tightened its projected range for 2022 adjusted earnings to between $13.5 billion...
Asia's Chipmakers Fall as Samsung Sees Worst Quarterly Profit in 8 Years
South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor likely will be doing that this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower...
Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Await Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. At 3:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 3.5253%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by almost four basis points and was last trading at 4.2218%.
Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It
When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
