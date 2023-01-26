Read full article on original website
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Kellen Moore FIRED: Ben McAdoo vs. Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Coach Replacement?
Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The two-pronged answer: Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo. ... with Kellen Moore now fired.
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination
A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination. Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa. He becomes the latest Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former ...
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Tom Brady Sent Angry Text to Former Patriots Teammate Following Bucs’ Season-Ending Loss to Cowboys
A lot of professional athletes and coaches like to pretend they don’t listen to the prognosticators in the sports media industry. Tom Brady has no trouble letting people know he’s heard some of the criticism, even when it comes from a former teammate. Former Patriots linebacker and Brady’s...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick
The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals Make Surprising Move At Quarterback For AFC Championship Game
The Cincinnati Bengals added two to the active roster Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals elevated two players ahead of their Sunday AFC Championship Game. The Bengals will go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to play in the Super Bowl. The Bengals were expected to elevate offensive linemen for the game, as the Bengals announced Friday two starters from the unit were ruled out.
