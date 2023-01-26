Read full article on original website
Related
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
WHIZ
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Increased the Maximum Age Requirement
The age limit to become a Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has increased. The maximum age to become a trooper has raised from 35 to the age of 40. The Highway Patrol said they did this to get a broader range of applicants. “We’re looking at retired military people that...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Ohio using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Ohio Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Air Reserve crew 'rescues' spray plane stranded out west
You’ve likely heard the U.S. military slogan “no man left behind”. The men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna go by the motto “No Plane Left Behind”. Crews from the units Maintenance Recovery Team recently went on a mission to “rescue” the bases aerial spray C-130H Hercules grounded at the Mountain Air Force Base in Idaho.
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code
Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
Trooper’s video shows scene from massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four, injured 73 before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a 51-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four people last month. The agency says 73 people were injured in the accident that happened as Winter Storm Elliott hammered northern Ohio. “A crash of...
wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Dollar General is Under Fire for Fire Safety and Hazards in Ohio
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH – Following yet another inspection – this time at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location – federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
13abc.com
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
Comments / 0