Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Increased the Maximum Age Requirement

The age limit to become a Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has increased. The maximum age to become a trooper has raised from 35 to the age of 40. The Highway Patrol said they did this to get a broader range of applicants. “We’re looking at retired military people that...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Air Reserve crew 'rescues' spray plane stranded out west

You’ve likely heard the U.S. military slogan “no man left behind”. The men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna go by the motto “No Plane Left Behind”. Crews from the units Maintenance Recovery Team recently went on a mission to “rescue” the bases aerial spray C-130H Hercules grounded at the Mountain Air Force Base in Idaho.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code

Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
OHIO STATE
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
sciotopost.com

Dollar General is Under Fire for Fire Safety and Hazards in Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE, OH – Following yet another inspection – this time at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location – federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH
WKBN

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

