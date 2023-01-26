Panthers, HC Frank Reich reportedly agree to 4-year contract

The Carolina Panthers are giving Frank Reich four years to become an overnight sensation.

As first reported by Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer, the contract between the Panthers and their new head coach Frank Reich is a four-year deal. The exact terms of the agreement are not yet known.

The announcement of the hiring came on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the team completed their second round of interviews. 2022 interim head coach Steve Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were also under consideration for the job.

Reich, per Bill Voth of Panthers.com, is set to speak with the media on Tuesday. The time of the press conference has not been determined as of now.

Carolina’s four-year pact with Reich is nearly half of the length owner David Tepper had previously given to his first head coaching hire in Matt Rhule. Rhule, who came right out of the college ranks, inked a seven-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020.

Lesson learned.