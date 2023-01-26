ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers, HC Frank Reich reportedly agree to 4-year contract

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290VgU_0kSi7mNj00

The Carolina Panthers are giving Frank Reich four years to become an overnight sensation.

As first reported by Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer, the contract between the Panthers and their new head coach Frank Reich is a four-year deal. The exact terms of the agreement are not yet known.

The announcement of the hiring came on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the team completed their second round of interviews. 2022 interim head coach Steve Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were also under consideration for the job.

Reich, per Bill Voth of Panthers.com, is set to speak with the media on Tuesday. The time of the press conference has not been determined as of now.

Carolina’s four-year pact with Reich is nearly half of the length owner David Tepper had previously given to his first head coaching hire in Matt Rhule. Rhule, who came right out of the college ranks, inked a seven-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020.

Lesson learned.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers 'encouraged' HC candidates to retain Chris Tabor, James Campen

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer have gone to bat for two of their team’s most esteemed coaches. As reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, new head coach Frank Reich is set to begin his talks with Panthers assistants on Monday. Reich, in his first interview since being hired, told Panthers.com reporter Kristen Balboni last week that his plan in building his staff will be a methodical one.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy