Brevard County elementary school gets makeover, adds butterfly garden
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County elementary school gets a major makeover, rebuilding and revamping parts of the school grounds. On Saturday, Brevard County Schools teamed up with The Hope Depot Foundation to revitalize Imperial Estates Elementary, a Title I school in Titusville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 1/30/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are some ideas!. Car Show: every Tuesday at the Hurricane Dockside Grill (3351 W. Burleigh Blvd, Tavares) from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, there is a free car show that is open to all makes, models, and years of cars and light trucks.
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks local teens, young adults for lifeguard training program
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting applications from young residents between the ages of 15 and 21 who are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Ocala. The Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program will teach participants a variety of skills including CPR and first aide,...
Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
Lake County set to name station after firefighter who passed away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Fire Department is honoring one of its own, with the naming of one of its stations on Monday. The Lake County Fire Department will name and dedicate Engine #21 in honor of Amos Roach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Bethune-Cookman University President Defends Campus Living Conditions, Calls Mold ‘Mildew’
Students at Bethune-Cookman University are fed up with the living conditions on campus and called on their president to do something about it. Fox 35 reported that several students complained about mold, rats in the dorms, and minimal hot water. However, in an interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin: Unfiltered, the school’s interim president, Dr. Lawrence Drake, said the students are making it bigger than it actually is.
leesburg-news.com
Umatilla to hold city-wide yard sale in March
The Umatilla Public Library will host the 22nd annual city-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. There will be residential yard sales throughout the city, as well as spaces for rent on the grounds of the library, which is located at 412 Hatfield Drive. Printed maps will be available for a donation to the library, and residents who would like to have their yard sale included on the printed and digital maps can donate $10 to the library and receive a one-day yard sale permit. Non-residents can donate $10 to be on the digital map and (if space allows) the printed map.
Volusia County Sheriff hosts ‘not your ordinary’ career fair Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is going to showcase its best during a career fair its calling anything but “ordinary.”. The job fair was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office...
villages-news.com
District commander for The Villages receives promotion
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion. Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015. Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
click orlando
🩸‘Pride, accomplishment:’ Lake County woman donates over 70 gallons of blood
LEESBURG, Fla. – More than 50 years ago a national proclamation was signed designating January as ‘National Blood Donor Awareness Month.’. January is typically a period of critical blood shortage as people tend to stop donating during the holidays, and when they get sick during cold and flu season.
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
theplaidhorse.com
Sabino Goncalves Dominates $100,000 UF Health Grand Prix at WEC – Ocala
Spectators packed the stands at World Equestrian Center – Ocala Saturday night to watch the highlight event of the week, the $100,000 UF Health Grand Prix. Thirty-two athletes representing 12 different nations put forth their best effort over a technical first round track designed by FEI Level III course designer Kenny Krome (USA). Luis Sabino Goncalves (POR) dominated the class taking home first and third place after an exciting 12 horse jump-off.
Hospice of Marion County is offering help and hope to families with loved ones dealing with dementia.
HMC will hold eight Dementia Caregiver Workshops this year at the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, beginning Jan. 28. The HMC will also host the program “Best Practices in Dementia Care” by renown dementia care expert Teepa Snow from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Church of Hope, 3233 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 300, Ocala.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations
Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
leesburg-news.com
CenturyLink project disrupts utilities and damages yards in Leesburg
A CenturyLink project has disrupted utilities and damaged residents’ yards in Leesburg. Commissioner Alan Reisman has raised constituents’ complaints about CenturyLink’s excavations on their property. Reisman told the mayor and other commissioners last week that several District 2 residents had contacted him. They told him about the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
Winter Haven among 13 Florida cities designated as Trail Town
Winter Haven's trail system includes many shops, restaurants, theaters and other amenities. MLK Park is part of the City of Winter Haven’s trail network, which spans more than 14 miles.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
