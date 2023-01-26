Read full article on original website
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WNYT
Mental performance coach in Saratoga County helping people achieve goals
How are your new year’s resolutions going? No matter what your goals for 2023 might be, mental performance coach and founder of the Cetnar Consulting Group, Todd Cetnar, believes everyone can achieve their goals using certain techniques and honing their skills. Cetnar has spent multiple years researching successful individuals...
WNYT
Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll
Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
New poké bar opens on River Street in Troy
River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
WNYT
Tens of thousands raised for family of victim in deadly Fulton County snowmobile tragedy
The GoFundMe for the victim of a deadly Fulton County snowmobile accident had raised more than $61,000 as of Monday evening. Todd Wheaton, 42, died last Thursday night, when the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Peck Lake. People should stay off all the lakes, rivers, streams...
WNYT
Clifton Park girl, 10, returns to school after lifesaving kidney transplant
Maya Charles-Rivera, 10, was reunited with friends and classmates Monday at Shatekon Elementary in Clifton Park, after receiving a lifesaving kidney transplant. On Maya’s return to school, classmates created friendship bracelets. It was a reminder that they helped her through a terrifying 7-month long ordeal, sending letters and video messages to her at her Boston hospital bed.
Whitehall woman allegedly keeps children from school
A Whitehall woman is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling her children from school and refusing to homeschool them.
WNYT
School bucks winners announced at Colonie Center
Some schools in the Capital Region have thousands more dollars, thanks to a Colonie Center competition. The winners of the school bucks competition were announced. Blessed Sacrament came in first, winning the $8,000 prize. People can earn points for local schools by shopping at Colonie Center. Saint Pius the tenth...
WNYT
Snowmobilers deal with difficult conditions, share safety tips as 2 die in crashes
Two people are dead in two separate snowmobile crashes over five days. Garrett Macintosh, 20, died after a crash on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Saratoga County Saturday night. He did not go through the ice. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Macintosh was found on his back next to his snowmobile by a person riding with him.
Albany nonprofit looks to rehome twice-abused dog
Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls.
WNYT
New Colonie playground to honor young girl’s memory
A new playground is being built in Colonie in honor of a girl who died of cancer. The playground in honor of Charlie Fernandez hopes to be an all-ability playground and construction will start in June. The playground is a group effort between where angels play and the Doug Flutie...
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
WRGB
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
WNYT
Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest
Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
Lake George woman arrested for forgery and larceny
Police say the suspect altered and forged checks and deposited them into her account via the bank's mobile app.
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WNYT
Police and animal shelter seek answers after finding abandoned cat
A local animal shelter wants help finding out who left a living animal alone and treated like yesterday’s trash. Saturday, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society posted photos of a cat, which they say was left in a gym bag alongside of trash cans in downtown Albany. It was left...
