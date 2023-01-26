Effective: 2023-01-31 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations ranging from a coating up to an inch east of Backbone Ridge with 1 to 2 inches most likely along the western slopes west of Backbone ridge. Ice accumulation of a light glaze. * WHERE...Garrett County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. Precipitation will continue to change to snow early this morning. Snow will become light and decrease in coverage later this morning into this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO