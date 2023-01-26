Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations ranging from a coating up to an inch east of Backbone Ridge with 1 to 2 inches most likely along the western slopes west of Backbone ridge. Ice accumulation of a light glaze. * WHERE...Garrett County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. Precipitation will continue to change to snow early this morning. Snow will become light and decrease in coverage later this morning into this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch for icy stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected through mid-morning. Precipitation will decrease in coverage late this morning and afternoon with most areas receiving a little light snow. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch for icy stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
