Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison
A Desert Hot Springs man who stabbed his sister in the face pleaded guilty to two felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison. Juan Angel Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of aggravated mayhem and mayhem, according to court records. Lopez attacked his then-35-year-old sister Jessica The post DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison appeared first on KESQ.
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
nbcpalmsprings.com
Identity of Fatal Crash Victim in Cathedral City Released By Law Enforcement
A 28-year-old woman killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Cathedral City has been identified by law enforcement as Lizbeth Suarez on Monday. Suarez was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at...
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
ukenreport.com
Drugs Sent Via Mail to Correctional Facility
INDIO — A 33-year-old woman has been booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for attempting to send drugs into a correctional facility. On Jan. 7, the John Benoit Detention Center’s Correctional Intelligence Bureau (CIB) contacted the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau regarding intercepted mail saturated with methamphetamine and fentanyl.
ukenreport.com
Criminal Street Gang Members Arrested
INDIO — The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted an operation this week that resulted in the arrest of documented criminal street gang members for a variety of charges to include illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. According to a news release, Gang Task Force Officers arrested...
menifee247.com
Menifee woman charged with attempted murder
A Menifee woman faces three felony counts, including attempted murder, following a shooting at a local residence Friday night, police said. Jobana Machuca, 46, was taken into custody after officers responded to a call for service at 6:21 p.m. in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The victim stated he had been shot in the arm.
DHS man to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Riverside motel guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard. At the end The post DHS man to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Riverside motel guest appeared first on KESQ.
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
KTLA.com
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi
Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
KESQ
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A...
Man found dead under Indio Blvd bridge; Suspicious death investigation underway
The Indio Police Department launched a "suspicious death" investigation after a man's body was found under a bridge overnight. Police said officers responded to reports that a man was injured under the Indio Boulevard bridge, just west of Clinton Street, at around 2:05 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the man was dead with The post Man found dead under Indio Blvd bridge; Suspicious death investigation underway appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Body Found Under Bridge in Indio, Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday after a body was found under a bridge in Indio. Law enforcement responded to a report of a body near the 81200 block of Indio Blvd and Clinton St. just after 2am, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. The man’s body was...
Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese
The owner of I Heart Mac & Cheese in downtown Palm Springs has filed a vandalism report with police following an incident early Sunday morning. Owner Blu Bryan said a man and a woman became angry after staff refused them service a few minutes before closing. News Channel 3 has obtained security camera footage from The post Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
menifee247.com
Suspect flees with medication stolen from Walgreens
A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of medication in what authorities are calling a felony theft case at the Walgreens drug store at Newport Road and Murrieta Road. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Menifee PD Captain Dave Gutierrez. The suspect jumped the pharmacy counter, stole some medication, and fled without making contact with store employees. No weapon was seen or mentioned by witnesses.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
Comments / 0