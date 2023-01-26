A Desert Hot Springs man who stabbed his sister in the face pleaded guilty to two felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison. Juan Angel Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of aggravated mayhem and mayhem, according to court records. Lopez attacked his then-35-year-old sister Jessica The post DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison appeared first on KESQ.

