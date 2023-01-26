Read full article on original website
Related
flaglerlive.com
Beverly Beach Holds a Mail-Only Election to Decide 5 Charter Amendments
The Town of Beverly Beach starting this week is holding an unusual mail-only election to decide five charter amendments. The results will be announced on March 7. There are 495 registered voters in Beverly Beach. They will each receive a ballot by mail starting this week. The ballots must be in the Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s hands by 7 p.m. on March 7 to be counted. This type of election, the Supervisor of elections office said today in a release, is authorized under Florida Statutes Section 101.6102 and has been approved by the Town Commission, and the Florida Secretary of State.
flaglerlive.com
Stetson President Roellke Discusses the Future of Higher Education in New Book
Colleges and universities are facing dramatic changes these days and can no longer operate by the time-honored traditions that have guided them for so long. Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, joins more than 100 college presidents who offer insights into the forces reshaping higher education in the new book, “Commencement: The Beginning of a New Era in Higher Education.”
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Firefighters Aiding State Agencies in Containing 2-Month-Old Favoretta Fire
Flagler County Fire Rescue continues to provide mutual aid to the Florida Forest Service and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection – the lead response agencies – for an extremely dense mulch fire in Favoretta that has been burning for two months. The property owner has been dismantling the large pile to create smaller, less dense piles that will be easier to extinguish.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 29, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
flaglerlive.com
‘Disgusted’ Sheriff Rick Staly Denounces Tyre Nichols Killing as Video Exposes Brutality
“The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and I are deeply saddened and disgusted by the actions of the five former Memphis police officers,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today in a statement issued in late morning, as the nation reacted with shock to a video showing the wanton brutality of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols, 29, died three days later from the injuries he suffered in the beating.
Comments / 0