The Town of Beverly Beach starting this week is holding an unusual mail-only election to decide five charter amendments. The results will be announced on March 7. There are 495 registered voters in Beverly Beach. They will each receive a ballot by mail starting this week. The ballots must be in the Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s hands by 7 p.m. on March 7 to be counted. This type of election, the Supervisor of elections office said today in a release, is authorized under Florida Statutes Section 101.6102 and has been approved by the Town Commission, and the Florida Secretary of State.

BEVERLY BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO