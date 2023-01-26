Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay community rallies around teen who faces loss of mom weeks after sister's death
NOVATO, Calif. - A heartbroken North Bay community has been rallying around a 16-year-old girl whose mother was not expected to recover from a medical catastrophe, just weeks after her sister was killed in a devastating car crash. Friends of Cindy Leaf on Monday said she was being taken off...
KTVU FOX 2
Stolen French bulldog returned to Richmond owner
RICHMOND, Calif. - A French bulldog that was stolen from its owners arms is safely back at home in Richmond. Joanna Lopez said someone dropped off Kalua off at a veterinarian's office in Vallejo over the weekend. Last week, Lopez said she was confronted by two armed men outside the...
KTVU FOX 2
Jogger spots dog trapped under rocks at SF's Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO - A jogger at San Francisco's Ocean Beach helped save a dog who was trapped under some large rocks. Over a week ago, the jogger was running along the beach when he heard muffled barking from a dog in distress and decided to stop. "He started looking in...
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
KTVU FOX 2
Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end
SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in North Bay open cold weather shelters
Homeless advocates are working to make sure everyone has a place to escape overnight lows that will be near and below freezing Monday night. KTVU's Elissa Harrington reports from San Rafael where it's already 37 degrees. Emergency warming shelters are opening throughout the Bay Area for those who are unhoused.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo to reopen on Friday, Glowfari event extended
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Zoo officials announced the zoo will reopen to the public Friday, February 3. In addition, the Glowfari attraction will be extended through March 4. The zoo closed as a result of a sinkhole earlier this month when the series of atmospheric rivers wreaked havoc throughout the Bay Area. The zoo was not spared as nearby roadways collapsed. A sinkhole near the zoo's entrance measured 10 by 10 feet.
KTVU FOX 2
Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols
OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers. "I am upset. Pissed off. Why do you need to tell me to be peaceful?" said activist Toni McNeil.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap concerns homeless and advocates in South Bay
Santa Clara County emergency officials say warming centers will be available until 9 p.m. at various locations. Still, homeless advocates are concerned that won’t be enough. LaMonica Peters reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
KTVU FOX 2
SF Police Chief and San Jose POA President discuss national policing standards after Memphis Police officers' beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis police fire two more officers, bringing total to seven officers dismissed, following the beating of Tyre Nichols during an alleged traffic stop. San Francisco's police chief and police unions in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Hawaii are among law enforcement members calling for national standards in policing and training.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakley woman Alexis Gabe remembered at tearful celebration of life
OAKLEY, Calif. - It has been a devastating year filled with searches, questions, and finally closure for the Gabe family of Oakley. They held a Celebration of Life for Alexis Gabe, who was last seen on Jan. 26, 2022. The event was filled with laughter and tears and brought together...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheila Tyson
Sheila Tyson is the sister of the late Bernard Tyson, a former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. She stops by Talk of the Town to chat about her brother who was not only one of Oakland’s highest-ranking black business leaders, he was also a top business leader in America who happened to be black. He grew up in Vallejo, and passionately cared about the future of Oakland. Learn more about Bernard Tyson's personal life, beyond his legendary status as a business giant.
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Comments / 0