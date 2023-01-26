ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Stolen French bulldog returned to Richmond owner

RICHMOND, Calif. - A French bulldog that was stolen from its owners arms is safely back at home in Richmond. Joanna Lopez said someone dropped off Kalua off at a veterinarian's office in Vallejo over the weekend. Last week, Lopez said she was confronted by two armed men outside the...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Jogger spots dog trapped under rocks at SF's Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO - A jogger at San Francisco's Ocean Beach helped save a dog who was trapped under some large rocks. Over a week ago, the jogger was running along the beach when he heard muffled barking from a dog in distress and decided to stop. "He started looking in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end

SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless advocates in North Bay open cold weather shelters

Homeless advocates are working to make sure everyone has a place to escape overnight lows that will be near and below freezing Monday night. KTVU's Elissa Harrington reports from San Rafael where it's already 37 degrees. Emergency warming shelters are opening throughout the Bay Area for those who are unhoused.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo to reopen on Friday, Glowfari event extended

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Zoo officials announced the zoo will reopen to the public Friday, February 3. In addition, the Glowfari attraction will be extended through March 4. The zoo closed as a result of a sinkhole earlier this month when the series of atmospheric rivers wreaked havoc throughout the Bay Area. The zoo was not spared as nearby roadways collapsed. A sinkhole near the zoo's entrance measured 10 by 10 feet.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols

OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers. "I am upset. Pissed off. Why do you need to tell me to be peaceful?" said activist Toni McNeil.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF Police Chief and San Jose POA President discuss national policing standards after Memphis Police officers' beating of Tyre Nichols

Memphis police fire two more officers, bringing total to seven officers dismissed, following the beating of Tyre Nichols during an alleged traffic stop. San Francisco's police chief and police unions in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Hawaii are among law enforcement members calling for national standards in policing and training.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakley woman Alexis Gabe remembered at tearful celebration of life

OAKLEY, Calif. - It has been a devastating year filled with searches, questions, and finally closure for the Gabe family of Oakley. They held a Celebration of Life for Alexis Gabe, who was last seen on Jan. 26, 2022. The event was filled with laughter and tears and brought together...
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheila Tyson

Sheila Tyson is the sister of the late Bernard Tyson, a former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. She stops by Talk of the Town to chat about her brother who was not only one of Oakland’s highest-ranking black business leaders, he was also a top business leader in America who happened to be black. He grew up in Vallejo, and passionately cared about the future of Oakland. Learn more about Bernard Tyson's personal life, beyond his legendary status as a business giant.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy