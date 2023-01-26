Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company

Read full article on original website
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
kwos.com
Prosecutors and defense attorneys clash in court in case involving Columbia doctor charged with rape
Bond has been set at $1-million cash-only for a Columbia physician charged with raping a woman he met at a bar in October. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday afternoon’s emotional bond review hearing for 37-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead, who also has ties to eastern Missouri’s Troy. Prosecutors say Birkhead met a woman in October at the Black and Gold tavern on Columbia’s Business Loop, and later raped her. Prosecutors describe Birkhead as a danger to the community.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
Marijuana use in private homes will soon be allowed in Missouri, but marijuana consumption in public still won’t be permitted.
Homes In This Missouri City Are Selling In 15 Days Or Less
Find out where the market is booming.
kttn.com
Unemployment rates for northern Missouri counties as of December 2022
Unemployment rates among northern Missouri counties were either above or below two percent for December, the most recent month available. The Missouri unemployment rate is two point three (2.8%) percent. Grundy County has a rate of 2.3% with 94 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,129. In November,...
5 Misconceptions People Have About Missouri Plus One Extra
It's funny what misconceptions people have about Missouri. A while back I wrote an article talking about 10 things I learned after moving to Missouri. (You can read that below if you keep scrolling.) Now, I'm going to drop some knowledge on you about five misconceptions others have about Missouri. Actually, I included one extra, so it's six in total.
abc17news.com
Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Caston was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.
Missouri born philanthropist has given away over $2 billion
Lynn and Stacy Schusterman are a mother-daughter philanthropic duo who have dedicated their giving to a wide range of causes, including education, the Jewish community, and gender and reproductive equity.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
Stolen Missouri farm truck recovered in Mississippi leads to discovery of multi-state theft ring, recovery of multiple trucks
A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri led to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In Aug. 2022, a 2019 Ford F-350 farm truck was stolen from Missouri in a fraudulent...
The ‘Creepiest Hike in Missouri’ is Allegedly Near a Ghost Town
I must state from the beginning I don't completely agree with the "creepiness" description of this Missouri trail. It's been declared the "creepiest hike in Missouri" that allegedly takes hikers by the remnants of a ghost town - allegedly. Only In Your State just did an interesting feature on the...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
fox13memphis.com
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Tennessee barn
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Thursday were captured the next day when they were found hiding in a barn in northeastern Tennessee, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Johnny Shane Brown,...
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
republic-online.com
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector) More from this section.
comomag.com
OATS Transit is more than a ride
The buses, vans, and shuttles fill essential need across Missouri. In 87 counties around Missouri, OATS Transit buses, vans and shuttles crisscross the city streets, highways and rural roads, five days each week, and 357 days per year. Last year, OATS Transit provided 1 million rides across 11 million miles....
Long waits for service and frustrated staffers, how archaic technology hurts Missouri government
For years, Missouri residents have watched the minutes, even hours, tick away as they waited on the telephone to apply for Medicaid, food stamps or other social services in a state bureaucracy hampered by understaffing and antiquated technology. Within the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS), which also handles the foster care systems, computer programs […] The post Long waits for service and frustrated staffers, how archaic technology hurts Missouri government appeared first on The Beacon.
