Salt Lake City, UT

Barbara Danner
4d ago

Meanwhile thousands of homeless lining the streets but yes, let's make sure we have somewhere so old men can show their endowments. Didn't Jesus throw a fit over the misuse of the Temple?

ABC 4

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Student housing or parking? These 4 Utah universities approach it differently

A parking lot at the University of Utah was ripped up last August leaving students upset over the lack of places on campus for their cars. The lot east of Lassonde Studios will eventually be home to the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter — providing housing for up to 775 students. While it means fewer parking options, it’s part of the university’s plan to turn a historically commuter campus into a community campus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says

MAPLETON, Utah — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live so close to the mountains like they do in Mapleton, it’s not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
MAPLETON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

USA Climbing Camp for Paris 2024 begins in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the Summer 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, those athletes looking to participate begin their training. “Let’s go! Let’s go!” someone yelled as athletes began their race up the climbing wall at the Momentum Indoor Climbing gym in Millcreek. It’s only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

