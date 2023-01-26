Read full article on original website
Barbara Danner
4d ago
Meanwhile thousands of homeless lining the streets but yes, let's make sure we have somewhere so old men can show their endowments. Didn't Jesus throw a fit over the misuse of the Temple?
2
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
KSLTV
Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
kuer.org
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded byThe Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several homeless...
kuer.org
Student housing or parking? These 4 Utah universities approach it differently
A parking lot at the University of Utah was ripped up last August leaving students upset over the lack of places on campus for their cars. The lot east of Lassonde Studios will eventually be home to the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter — providing housing for up to 775 students. While it means fewer parking options, it’s part of the university’s plan to turn a historically commuter campus into a community campus.
KSLTV
Riders take advantage of new ski shuttle service for resorts in both Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers and snowboarders had another option for transportation up the mountain this weekend through the Cottonwood Connect Ski Shuttle. The service started rides Thursday and ran through Sunday. It offered three different routes from Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, and Midvale, which go to the Alta, Solitude, Brighton, and Snowbird resorts.
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
ksl.com
Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend traffic on Legacy Parkway
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
KSLTV
Geneva Rock faces opposition in request to expand mining at Point of the Mountain Quarry
SALT LAKE CITY — The conversation continued Friday at the Utah Department of Natural Resources between Draper City and Geneva Rock who continue not seeing eye to eye when it comes to Geneva Rock’s request to expand their mining operations at the Point of the Mountain Quarry. The...
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
KUTV
Protesters gather at Liberty Park after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of people rallied at Liberty Park on Saturday after a disturbing video of the deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released by Memphis officials. The video released Friday shows the three-minute long attack of Nichols after a traffic stop. Memphis Police...
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
KSLTV
Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says
MAPLETON, Utah — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live so close to the mountains like they do in Mapleton, it’s not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
KSLTV
USA Climbing Camp for Paris 2024 begins in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the Summer 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, those athletes looking to participate begin their training. “Let’s go! Let’s go!” someone yelled as athletes began their race up the climbing wall at the Momentum Indoor Climbing gym in Millcreek. It’s only...
