Skaters hit the ice at BMO Center for 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Local synchronized skating team honors Rockford Peaches during routine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Arctic Edge skating team in Rockford was among the final teams to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center Sunday. The average age of the skaters on their team is around 50 years old but that didn’t stop them from...
WIFR
Rockford sisters skate to nationals in return to hometown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a nostalgic return to Rockford for two sisters who grew up on the ice. Charity Hendrickson and Evangeline Whitlock have skating in their blood. They started at the ages of three and five respectively and skated together in Rockford with the Ice Angels, a local synchronized skating team. This past week they returned to their hometown to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center.
WIFR
Belvidere takes NIC-10 wrestling conference title
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Postseason wrestling is underway and teams across the NIC-10 compete for the conference championship Saturday at Harlem High School. 106: Brayden Teunissen (Belvidere Co-op) def. Jackson Olson (Hononegah). Brayden with a team-high 24 points. 113: Bryson Teunissen (Belvidere Co-op) def. Angelina Cassioppi (Hononegah). Cassioppi top...
WIFR
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WIFR
Rockford Symphony Orchestra to honor John Williams music February 11
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces they will play songs from legendary film composer John Williams on February 11 at 7:30 p.m. Williams is known for composing several well-known film series like Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jaws. The concert will be conducted by Broadway composer Kevin...
WIFR
Crowder ‘In The House’ this June at Coronado Performing Arts Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Genre-bending musician Crowder will make his way to the stage this June at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. The Texas-based singer and songwriter will bring his “Hits Deep” 2023 tour to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Ticket sales open to the public...
WIFR
Safety first when driving on snow-packed roads
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winter storm warning is in effect until early Sunday morning and the roads have become more dangerous as drivers deal with rough conditions. “Driving is dangerous regardless of the weather, so it’s much more dangerous when it is bad weather out there,” said Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando.
WIFR
Winterfest in Beloit is underway
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
WIFR
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System extends its thanks to the community after a massive accident shut down portions of I-39/90 on Friday. “We are grateful for our community partnerships,” a memo from the health system reads. “Local and county EMS and Fire, tow companies, and 911 communications center.”
WIFR
26-year-old man hurt in downtown Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is recovering after an early morning shooting Saturday in downtown Rockford. Police dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of W. State Street near District Bar & Grill for reports of a large fight and gunshots. According to reports, an argument between...
WIFR
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of Thomas Zulke. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son. “He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
WIFR
Local shelter opens early to help homeless population cope with the cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the people who experience homelessness in our community these temperatures could be the difference between life and death. Because of the cold, Second First Presbyterian Church in Rockford opened its doors Monday earlier than usual to accommodate all the people needing shelter. “Simply the fact...
WIFR
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIFR
Seven years later, the case of Treesa Wiley Remains unsolved
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday marks seven years since a local preschool teacher, Treesa Wiley, was shot and killed, and friends and family search for answers, while her case remains a mystery. “Whoever murdered her shouldn’t have ever did that. I mean that was heinous,” said her aunt Mary Sargent....
Comments / 0