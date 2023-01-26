ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Springs, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Beet Juice Showing Positive Results To Treat Icy OKC Roads

Road crews are busy working to make sure Oklahoma roads are safe. One Oklahoma City road experiment is showing positive results. Ice is always a problem in the winter. That’s why the city uses salt brine to melt it, but it doesn’t always work when it’s cold.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

NW OKC Apartment Complex Damaged In Fire

Two units of an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City were damaged in a Monday morning fire. Firefighters were called to a complex around 9 a.m. near Northwest 31st Street and North May Avenue after passers-by reported seeing smoke and flames. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but some residents...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP: 78-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash

A 78-year-old was killed in a crash Monday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:46 a.m. near North 2nd Street and East Towakonie Avenue. A vehicle was traveling southbound on State Highway 9 when it departed the roadway eastbound...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame Spectacular Announces New Inductees

The spectacular will be Saturday at the Simmons Center in Duncan Oklahoma. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 580-252-2900. General Admission is $35 and VIP tickets are $75. The reception will include food, art, open bar, and piano music.
DUNCAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy