news9.com
OKC Tuesday Trash Pickup Moved To Saturday
Oklahoma City residents’ trash pickup day might be moving. Tuesday’s trash services will be moved to Saturday. The city expects services on Thursday and Friday to run as planned.
news9.com
Beet Juice Showing Positive Results To Treat Icy OKC Roads
Road crews are busy working to make sure Oklahoma roads are safe. One Oklahoma City road experiment is showing positive results. Ice is always a problem in the winter. That’s why the city uses salt brine to melt it, but it doesn’t always work when it’s cold.
news9.com
NW OKC Apartment Complex Damaged In Fire
Two units of an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City were damaged in a Monday morning fire. Firefighters were called to a complex around 9 a.m. near Northwest 31st Street and North May Avenue after passers-by reported seeing smoke and flames. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but some residents...
news9.com
OHP: 78-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash
A 78-year-old was killed in a crash Monday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:46 a.m. near North 2nd Street and East Towakonie Avenue. A vehicle was traveling southbound on State Highway 9 when it departed the roadway eastbound...
news9.com
Putnam City Students Experience Bus Delays Due To Sleet, Freezing Temperatures
The winter weather did not cancel class on Monday for most metro school districts. However, it did make for a slow commute, which was the case for the Putnam City School district. Putnam City school officials said a number of bus drivers called in due to the weather. Many other...
news9.com
Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame Spectacular Announces New Inductees
The spectacular will be Saturday at the Simmons Center in Duncan Oklahoma. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 580-252-2900. General Admission is $35 and VIP tickets are $75. The reception will include food, art, open bar, and piano music.
