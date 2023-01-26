Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern CoastL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
villages-news.com
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
click orlando
1 arrested, 1 on the run after stolen vehicle found along I-95 in Palm Coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies said there was a heavy law enforcement presence along Interstate 95 on Monday after a stolen vehicle was found in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement showed up along southbound I-95 near Palm Coast Parkway following the theft. [TRENDING:...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout
A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license. Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
villages-news.com
Village of Bonnybrook resident arrested in theft of merchandise from Walmart
A Village of Bonnybrook resident has been arrested in the theft of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Christine Louise Miller, 71, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and proceeded with merchandise through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned some items, but did not scan or pay for $93 worth of items. She was stopped by store personnel when she attempted to leave, the report said.
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced over false police report involving shopping cart at Lowe’s
A woman has been sentenced in connection with a false police report involving a shopping cart at Lowe’s home improvement. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, on Nov. 23 summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwod. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
ocala-news.com
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
fox35orlando.com
'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a blue Mercedes traveling north on I-95. Zachary Teytelbaum, 21, took off at high speed, lost his rear bumper and drove recklessly into Flagler County, but was followed by Air One.
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
villages-news.com
Villager seeks order of protection against husband charged with trying to kill her
A Villager is seeking an order of protection against her husband, who is charged with trying to kill her. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Comments / 3