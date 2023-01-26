ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announces dual-degree program with University College Dublin

After five years of development, the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announced their partnership with University College Dublin on Jan. 13. The partnership will allow students to study and earn a master's of arts management and cultural policy in Bloomington and Dublin, Ireland in two years. Director...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

National Kappa Sigma headquarters reinstates IU chapter

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity returned to the Indiana University Interfraternity council in January of 2023, according to the IU Interfraternity Council website. The IU chapter of Kappa Sigma is returning after four years. In December of 2018, Kappa Sigma national headquarters withdrew their charter at IU due to code of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Denny’s closed permanently last week

The Denny’s located at 2160 N. Walnut St. permanently closed Jan. 23. Denny’s, which is an American diner-style restaurant chain, has been in Bloomington for more than 10 years. Server Tory McCraw — who managed the floor at Denny’s for two years off and on — said she...
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana track and field hosts day 1 of the Indoor Indiana Relays

Indiana indoor track and field finished out its homestand hosting the Indiana Relays on Friday, Jan. 27. Athletes from schools across the country competed in a mix of long-distance, field events and dashes on the first day of the meet. The Hoosiers started off the meet with the 60-meter hurdles,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana water polo completes clean sweep at Hoosier Invite over weekend

No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo hosted the Hoosier Invite this weekend. Indiana went undefeated after facing Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Throughout the weekend, Indiana scored most of its points in the first half and depended on defense to maintain the lead in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 17 Indiana wrestling defeats Purdue in rivalry’s 100th edition

No. 17 Indiana traveled to West Lafayette on Sunday to take on in-state rival Purdue in the series’ 100th all-time meeting. In recent history, the Boilermakers have owned the rivalry; they have won the last 12 meetings, with Indiana’s last win coming Feb. 14, 2010, in Indianapolis. Head coach Angel Escobedo’s Hoosiers flipped those results with their 17-16 victory over the Boilermakers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana experiences minimal levels of influenza and reported zero new mpox cases, COVID-19 cases remain low

The Indiana Department of Health’s last influenza update, covering the week Jan. 15-21, reflected minimal levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There have been 163 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the 2022-23 flu season; 117 of those deaths were people aged 65 and older. The duration of the 2022-23 flu season is determined by the corresponding Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report reporting weeks. Reports of influenza for the 2022-23 flu season started Oct. 8, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Jackson-Davis, Holmes named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists

No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were each named to the respective John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists. Jackson-Davis and Holmes were also selected as Big Ten Co-Players of the Week,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Malik Reneau is growing up at just the right time for No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball

Everything looked easy for freshman forward Malik Reneau at the beginning of the season. Indiana men’s basketball already had a star forward, and it suddenly looked to be developing another highly touted recruit. Reneau was where he needed to be, beginning his career with a 15-point outing and earning his first career start just four games later against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Berger reestablishes stardom, Indiana women’s basketball fends off upset-minded Rutgers

Prior to facing Rutgers Sunday afternoon, graduate guard Grace Berger had played fairly well since coming back from injury, but it hadn’t been anything special. However, Berger returned to All-American form in No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over the Scarlet Knights, a sign that the best is yet to come for the star guard and the Hoosier squad.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s basketball climbs back to No. 21 in AP Poll after defeating Minnesota, Ohio State

Indiana men’s basketball re-entered the AP Poll at the No. 21 spot in week 13 of the 2022-23 season, the publication announced Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers reached their highest ranking of the year as the No. 10 team in week 4 of the poll and were in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks. Indiana had been unranked since its Jan. 8 loss to Northwestern prior to the release of Monday’s rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Smithville shooting

A second suspect, Edward Deckard, was arrested Monday in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting in Smithville that sent a man to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deckard allegedly brought detectives to the 8000 block of Strain Ridge Road where a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was located in a brush pile.
SMITHVILLE, IN

