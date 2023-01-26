Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student
O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announces dual-degree program with University College Dublin
After five years of development, the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announced their partnership with University College Dublin on Jan. 13. The partnership will allow students to study and earn a master's of arts management and cultural policy in Bloomington and Dublin, Ireland in two years. Director...
Indiana Daily Student
National Kappa Sigma headquarters reinstates IU chapter
The Kappa Sigma Fraternity returned to the Indiana University Interfraternity council in January of 2023, according to the IU Interfraternity Council website. The IU chapter of Kappa Sigma is returning after four years. In December of 2018, Kappa Sigma national headquarters withdrew their charter at IU due to code of...
Indiana Daily Student
Nearly all Subway locations in Bloomington closed for operating without a license
Nearly all Subway shops in Bloomington are closed due to operating without a proper license for the retail sale of food, according to a Monroe County Health Department notice on Jan. 30. The notice said the shops were under the operation of SUBIN LLC. The nine shops listed in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Denny’s closed permanently last week
The Denny’s located at 2160 N. Walnut St. permanently closed Jan. 23. Denny’s, which is an American diner-style restaurant chain, has been in Bloomington for more than 10 years. Server Tory McCraw — who managed the floor at Denny’s for two years off and on — said she...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana track and field hosts day 1 of the Indoor Indiana Relays
Indiana indoor track and field finished out its homestand hosting the Indiana Relays on Friday, Jan. 27. Athletes from schools across the country competed in a mix of long-distance, field events and dashes on the first day of the meet. The Hoosiers started off the meet with the 60-meter hurdles,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana water polo completes clean sweep at Hoosier Invite over weekend
No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo hosted the Hoosier Invite this weekend. Indiana went undefeated after facing Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Throughout the weekend, Indiana scored most of its points in the first half and depended on defense to maintain the lead in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s tennis’ unbeaten run ends Saturday against West Virginia.
Indiana women’s tennis lost to West Virginia University 4-3 in a tight match Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The first match ended with the No. 2 doubles, Hoosiers’ redshirt- junior Mila Mejic and graduate student Lauren Lemonds, losing 6-3. The second match was a dominant win by Indiana’s No....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive sets three pool records in season finale
The No. 7/9 Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams closed the regular season in style, defeating the No. 17/6 University of Louisville Cardinals at the Ralph Wright Natatorium Friday afternoon. The men and women both finished the regular season 7-1 and both squads closed the 2022-23 campaign on a six-meet winning streak.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 17 Indiana wrestling defeats Purdue in rivalry’s 100th edition
No. 17 Indiana traveled to West Lafayette on Sunday to take on in-state rival Purdue in the series’ 100th all-time meeting. In recent history, the Boilermakers have owned the rivalry; they have won the last 12 meetings, with Indiana’s last win coming Feb. 14, 2010, in Indianapolis. Head coach Angel Escobedo’s Hoosiers flipped those results with their 17-16 victory over the Boilermakers.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences minimal levels of influenza and reported zero new mpox cases, COVID-19 cases remain low
The Indiana Department of Health’s last influenza update, covering the week Jan. 15-21, reflected minimal levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There have been 163 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the 2022-23 flu season; 117 of those deaths were people aged 65 and older. The duration of the 2022-23 flu season is determined by the corresponding Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report reporting weeks. Reports of influenza for the 2022-23 flu season started Oct. 8, 2022.
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, Holmes named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists
No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were each named to the respective John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists. Jackson-Davis and Holmes were also selected as Big Ten Co-Players of the Week,...
Indiana Daily Student
Malik Reneau is growing up at just the right time for No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball
Everything looked easy for freshman forward Malik Reneau at the beginning of the season. Indiana men’s basketball already had a star forward, and it suddenly looked to be developing another highly touted recruit. Reneau was where he needed to be, beginning his career with a 15-point outing and earning his first career start just four games later against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: No promises, but Indiana men’s basketball might have figured it out
I try not to make any bold proclamations about Indiana men’s basketball. Things can change rapidly and drastically, so the shelf life for any take is pitifully short. Besides, mine are usually wrong anyway. Nevertheless, after Indiana’s 86-70 victory over Ohio State, I can confidently say the Hoosiers have...
Indiana Daily Student
Berger reestablishes stardom, Indiana women’s basketball fends off upset-minded Rutgers
Prior to facing Rutgers Sunday afternoon, graduate guard Grace Berger had played fairly well since coming back from injury, but it hadn’t been anything special. However, Berger returned to All-American form in No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over the Scarlet Knights, a sign that the best is yet to come for the star guard and the Hoosier squad.
Indiana Daily Student
Hood-Schifino, late first-half surge lead Indiana men’s basketball over Ohio State, 86-70
Indiana men’s basketball returned to Assembly Hall Saturday night and defeated Ohio State 86-70. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes entered the contest on different trajectories – the former on a four-game winning streak and the latter having lost six of its last seven games. Even against the 12th-place team...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball’s 15-0 run a microcosm of what went right in victory over Ohio State
For the first 15 minutes of Indiana men’s basketball’s game against Ohio State on Saturday night, the two teams exchanged blows and looked like they were settling in for an evenly-matched dogfight. But for the last five games, Indiana hasn’t been evenly matched with anybody — it’s been...
Indiana Daily Student
Jordan Geronimo out with leg injury for Indiana men’s basketball against Ohio State
Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play against Ohio State on Saturday after reaggravating a previous leg injury, according to an IU Athletics release. Geronimo has started five of his 19 appearances for Indiana men’s basketball this season and is averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball climbs back to No. 21 in AP Poll after defeating Minnesota, Ohio State
Indiana men’s basketball re-entered the AP Poll at the No. 21 spot in week 13 of the 2022-23 season, the publication announced Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers reached their highest ranking of the year as the No. 10 team in week 4 of the poll and were in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks. Indiana had been unranked since its Jan. 8 loss to Northwestern prior to the release of Monday’s rankings.
Indiana Daily Student
Holmes shares Big Ten Player of the Week, Garzon earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Following a 3-0 week for Indiana women’s basketball, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was awarded ESPNW and Big Ten Player of the Week and freshman guard Yarden Garzon earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week, according to the publications. This is the third time for each player to receive the Big Ten honors.
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Smithville shooting
A second suspect, Edward Deckard, was arrested Monday in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting in Smithville that sent a man to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deckard allegedly brought detectives to the 8000 block of Strain Ridge Road where a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was located in a brush pile.
