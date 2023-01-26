ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama women's basketball guard JaMya Mingo-Young medically disqualified for rest of season

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

Alabama women's basketball announced that senior guard JaMya Mingo-Young is medically disqualified for the rest of the season as she tries to heal from injuries.

The announcement came before the Crimson Tide (15-5, 4-3 SEC) matchup with Arkansas on Thursday. Alabama was able to pull out the 69-66 win with a go-ahead three-pointer by Hannah Barber.

The disqualification comes after "numerous lower extremity orthopedic injuries and subsequent rehabilitations" per the release . Mingo-Young had appeared in the first 14 games before missing the last six. The absence was due to "personal reasons" according to coach Kristy Curry.

DEFENSE: What can we learn from Alabama women's basketball's next three games? If the defense is elite

ARKANSAS WIN Alabama women's basketball gets last-second win over Arkansas

"I am grateful for the University of Alabama for coming to this decision," Mingo-Young said in the statement. "I am thankful for the support of the coaching staff, University physicians and athletic training staff. I look forward to supporting my teammates for the remainder of the season, while spending the adequate time I need to get fully healthy."

Mingo-Young had been averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in just over 17 minutes a game. She transferred from Mississippi State after the 2020-21 season before starting all 34 games last season, averaging 11.6 points. She will continue to rehab with the team and would have one more year of eligibility if she chooses to use it.

The Crimson Tide will look to their depth, which includes freshman Karly Weathers and transfer Ryan Cobbins along with starter Sarah Ashlee Barker to make up Mingo-Young minutes. She marks the third Crimson Tide player to be out for the year, joining Myra Gordon and Khyla Wade-Warren, both due to knee injuries. Alabama is still waiting for the return of Megan Abrams from injury, who has missed the last three games.

"JaMya, wanting her to get better, she'll continue to support us, we'll continue to support her, she's a part of our family. Moving forward, she's been out for a while so we feel like the 10 that we have, the opportunities that they have," Curry said. "...somebody always steps up and rises to the occasion, so I think that's just a part of it now. You see a lot of things happening injury wise and somebody always steps up on this team, it's been unbelievable to watch all year long. We faced some adversity with that for sure."

