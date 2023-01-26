Read full article on original website
State hospital association honors Dr. Anthony Parker
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The late former president of Albany Technical College was honored by the state hospital association on Monday. The Georgia Hospital Association honored Dr. Anthony Parker with the Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving healthcare services in southwest Georgia. Parker served on the...
Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2023 Georgia legislative is just under a month in, and as many items are on the agenda, WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a southwest Georgia senator to see what his focuses are this session. Senator Summers, thanks for joining us. What’s going on...
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local group is taking an aggressive approach to saving lives on the street of Albany with drug overdoses on the rise everywhere. “229 Safer Living Access” has been trying to save the lives of drug users and sex workers for three years now. They provide resources such as Narcan and clean needles. Within one day of distribution, over 200 supplies are passed out.
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Cameron Burnham, a senior visual and performing arts major at ASU, will have his t-shirt design sold in Target stores nationwide. The design features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE”.
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Good-paying careers available at Albany Tech through quick, inexpensive degree programs
ALBANY — Ready to hit the road on a new career that can pay more than $40,000 annually? For the CDL certificate program at Albany Technical College, that can be a reality after eight weeks of training, and with grants and scholarships, the cost could be less than $400 or even free.
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Politics is a no-no at Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
ALBANY — In today’s ultra-sensitive, ultra-partisan political climate, you mention any elected position — say “mayor” — and you can expect some kind of political blowback. But politics has nothing to do with the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast that has been going strong in...
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
Dougherty Co. working through backlog of court cases from COVID
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, life as we know it was put on hold. Although crime did not stop during COVID, the processing of court cases was put on hold. Many are calling it “COVID backlog.” Representing the cases that were filed but went unaddressed because of the pandemic in Dougherty County. Now those cases are being brought back to court, hopefully bringing justice to those who were affected.
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shower chances come to an end later this evening with dry conditions expected overnight. However, the rain will quickly be replaced by the chance for dense fog. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am on Tuesday. This will highlight the chance for morning visibility to drop below a quarter mile at times. Give yourself some extra time in the morning to get to your destination safely. Temperatures will also be falling into the mid-50s and stretch as high as the mid-60s. This is due to the stationary front that will hang around the area into the night. After the Tuesday morning fog, we will be back to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated chance for showers. Highs will be warm in the 70s and if the sun comes out then the 80s will be possible in a few spots.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Community remembers Cairo fallen officer
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are mourning the loss of a Cairo police officer who died in the line of duty Saturday evening. Police said that Clarence or “CJ” Williams died from a medical episode while on a foot pursuit. Cairo City Hall,...
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
2 charged in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
