ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shower chances come to an end later this evening with dry conditions expected overnight. However, the rain will quickly be replaced by the chance for dense fog. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am on Tuesday. This will highlight the chance for morning visibility to drop below a quarter mile at times. Give yourself some extra time in the morning to get to your destination safely. Temperatures will also be falling into the mid-50s and stretch as high as the mid-60s. This is due to the stationary front that will hang around the area into the night. After the Tuesday morning fog, we will be back to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated chance for showers. Highs will be warm in the 70s and if the sun comes out then the 80s will be possible in a few spots.

ALBANY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO