Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says His Group of FANG Tech Companies Have Lost Their Magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed Ahead of Expected Fed Rate Hike
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors look ahead to a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33% as investors await retail sales data for December. Japan's Nikkei...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels." Vale SA: "I am going...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors
There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Most Adani Shares Continue Bloodbath as Asia's Richest Man Loses $36 Billion in a Month
Most Adani Group companies continued to see sharp losses for a third consecutive trading session as the company released its rebuttal on short seller firm Hindenburg's report. Adani Enterprises' stock price remains more than 25% lower so far this month, Refinitiv data showed. Founder and chairman Gautam Adani's net worth...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: Hikes? How About Rate CUTS
The Fed is about to hike interest rates once again tomorrow. But the market is already betting they'll be doing rate cuts before too long. In fact, the reason why stocks are down this morning and yields are up is because of "fears of a hawkish Powell" at the Fed's press conference tomorrow, as Andrew Brenner at Natalliance observed this morning. The market knows two things right now: one, that Powell won't back down from more rate hikes, because he's afraid of repeating the sins of central bankers past. And two, that he will nevertheless be forced to, because the economy is slowing sharply and several recession indicators have already peaked.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor likely will be doing that this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple's Expected to Post Its First Revenue Decline Since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect
McDonald's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell. Wall Street expects McDonald's to post earnings per share of $2.45 and revenue of $5.69 billion. The fast food company is considered a bellwether for consumer spending trends. McDonald's is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Await Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. At 3:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 3.5253%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by almost four basis points and was last trading at 4.2218%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After a Tough Year for Crypto, Here's How to Handle Losses on Your Tax Return
The digital currency industry lost nearly $1.4 trillion in 2022 after a slew of bankruptcies and liquidity issues. Experts cover what to know about claiming crypto losses on your 2022 tax return. After a tough year for crypto, you may be looking for ways to turn steep losses into possible...
Comments / 0