Detroit man charged for kilo of meth found during Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man was charged after task force members found more than a kilogram of meth while executing a search in Morgantown.

Dorian Myles

On Jan. 19, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on River Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When task force members arrived, they made contact with Dorian Myles, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, as well as other individuals, who did “conspire to and possess with the intent to deliver methamphetamine,” task force members said.

In the search, task force members “located a sum total of more than 1 kilogram of methamphetamine,” as well as “devices to weigh controlled substances for packing for distribution,” according to the complaint.

Myles has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

