Morgantown, WV

Detroit man charged for kilo of meth found during Morgantown drug bust

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man was charged after task force members found more than a kilogram of meth while executing a search in Morgantown.

Dorian Myles

On Jan. 19, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on River Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Barbour County man accused of firing gun after dispute

When task force members arrived, they made contact with Dorian Myles, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, as well as other individuals, who did “conspire to and possess with the intent to deliver methamphetamine,” task force members said.

In the search, task force members “located a sum total of more than 1 kilogram of methamphetamine,” as well as “devices to weigh controlled substances for packing for distribution,” according to the complaint.

Myles has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

Comments / 7

Janos Toth
4d ago

It seems the guys from Detroit can't stop coming here. Thank You Law Enforcement for doing yr job..... If it was allowed or feasible, almost every vehicle comes from there should be check or watched. When it hits Morgantown n Westover. We don't have to wonder why these drug addicts can't stop..... It destroys individuals n families.... Dealers don't give a darn..... They get there money n sexual favors..... My cousin's a counselor. The dealers prey on the ppl with low self-esteem,the ones from broken homes. N etc. When done with the women leave them to the streets. This is truly sad.....

