Branford, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gun threat leads to Dixie County juvenile arrest

Law enforcement officers arrested a Dixie County juvenile who allegedly posted a picture of a gun and a “Don’t come to school Monday” message on his social media account. According to a Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) social media release post on Sunday, officers arrested Kaden Heitfield...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested with fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate

After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Ruth Raines Middle School students should feel better about sending their children to school after sheriff’s deputies arrested the student who made a threat on social media. The student made a post on Snapchat holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2

We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Teen taken into protective custody for alleged school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old boy admitted to making a school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. This all started after the boy told students that attend Taylor County High School that he was going to “shoot up the school.” From there, the threat allegedly continued to circulate amongst students via text messages and social media.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, January 25

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.

