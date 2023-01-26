Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gun threat leads to Dixie County juvenile arrest
Law enforcement officers arrested a Dixie County juvenile who allegedly posted a picture of a gun and a “Don’t come to school Monday” message on his social media account. According to a Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) social media release post on Sunday, officers arrested Kaden Heitfield...
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Independent Florida Alligator
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
Florida Man Sentenced To Death In Barbaric Beating And Stabbing Of 2 Brothers
A Florida man convicted of brutally beating two brothers to death with a hammer and slitting their throats with a fillet knife, been sentenced to death by lethal injection. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson, convicted murderer of
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
11-year-old Georgia boy arrested for robbery, shooting at victim
VALDOSTA, Ga. — An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old are under arrest. Valdosta Police posted on Facebook the two juveniles first ran into a woman’s house on Jan. 15. The woman inside shot at the two and they ran away. DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies
He committed three crimes in one day.
WCJB
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
WCJB
Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Ruth Raines Middle School students should feel better about sending their children to school after sheriff’s deputies arrested the student who made a threat on social media. The student made a post on Snapchat holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come...
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
WCJB
Family members are wanting answers after man dies in the Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 32-year-old Marcus Goodman experienced a medical emergency. Goodman appeared in court Thursday morning after being arrested for robbing a Jiffy Lube in 2021. His sister April Johnson said they were releasing him from the state hospital. “In order to do...
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCTV
Teen taken into protective custody for alleged school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old boy admitted to making a school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. This all started after the boy told students that attend Taylor County High School that he was going to “shoot up the school.” From there, the threat allegedly continued to circulate amongst students via text messages and social media.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing juvenile, might be in Jax area
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Brayden Joiner left his home in Macclenny on Jan. 20 around 2:48 p.m. His family confirmed that someone with a vehicle picked him up from the family’s home.
