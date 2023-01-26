Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Related
KWTX
Dewey Community Center to open as warming center in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dewey Community Center will open as a warming center due to the weather forecast, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced. Dewey Community Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and remain open through 11 a.m. Feb. 1. in...
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KWTX
‘We were ripped off’: Central Texans accuse AWOL contractor of shattering their retirement dreams
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrest warrants have been issued yet but the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a local contractor after numerous complaints about shoddy work, unfulfilled contracts, empty promises, and excuses about why the projects weren’t moving forward, even after services and materials were paid for.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
'Slow down': Central Texas agencies reporting icy roads, multiple accidents
Agencies across Central Texas are reporting crashes and icy road conditions as drivers deal with a winter storm warning this week.
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers. People failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. If you have to get out to go to work or...
KWTX
City of Killeen plans to upgrade lights for park’s basketball and tennis courts
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After receiving a lot of calls and emails concerning lights at Long Branch Park, the City of Killeen announced plans to upgrade the 35-year-old, dysfunctional lights for daily use of the tennis and basketball courts. Executive Director of Recreation Services, Kelly Snook, said residents mostly use...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video below is a previous segment on warming centers in Central Texas. Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple. The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G...
KWTX
Central Texas boy transforms into MLK, delivers iconic speech as local school begins celebrating Black History Month
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school student said he was inspired to transform into the role of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as his school in Belton kicked off Black History Month with an multicultural event. Grayson Williams, 10, is a fifth grader at Pirtle Elementary in...
KWTX
Woman struck, killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
fox44news.com
Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KWTX
North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate
CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
Bundle Up, Because Killeen, TX Is Under a Winter Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Better bundle up and have a plan in place, because Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning, and local meteorologists are warning it could be a doozy. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR KILLEEN, TEXAS AREA. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for...
Austin ISD, Central Texas schools closing Tuesday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extens to noon on Wednesday.
fox44news.com
Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
Comments / 0