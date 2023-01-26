ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

kswo.com

Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.
LAWTON, OK
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

School delays and closures

Bowie ISD – Due to deteriorating road conditions, BISD will release all campuses at 11:30 a.m. today. Bellevue ISD reports due to worsening road conditions schools will close at 10 a.m. today. Busses will leave at that time. Ball games that had been rescheduled for tonight have been canceled as well.
BOWIE, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Wow, Wichita Falls Actually Got the Dallas Stars Meal Combo

I can't believe it, we actually got one of these in Wichita Falls for once!. If you're a big Dallas sports fan like myself, you go to games for time to time. You have probably seen them advertise for different things at restaurants from time to time. Go get the Dallas Cowboys (blank) at Whataburger, go get the Dallas Mavericks (blank) at 7/11, go get the Texas Rangers (blank) at Taco Bueno.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas

I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
DAVIDSON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Jan. 28th the Ag Center was filled with people enjoying some pancakes and sausage, the festival provided a space for the Wichita Falls community to come together and enjoy each other’s company. The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two injured in head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

