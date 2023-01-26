I can't believe it, we actually got one of these in Wichita Falls for once!. If you're a big Dallas sports fan like myself, you go to games for time to time. You have probably seen them advertise for different things at restaurants from time to time. Go get the Dallas Cowboys (blank) at Whataburger, go get the Dallas Mavericks (blank) at 7/11, go get the Texas Rangers (blank) at Taco Bueno.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO