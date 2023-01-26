Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter weather expected to continue in Texoma
Wintry precipitation is done for Monday, but more is expected in the forecast as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday.
“How are the roads?” Wichita Falls officials prep for winter weather
The winter storm is here bringing with it sleet and freezing rain and the potential for hazardous travel conditions.
kswo.com
Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
Stone Oven ready to serve customers during cold weather
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain, sleet, or snow, bad weather can have some restaurants rolling in the dough! “I try to be open as much as possible because right now is kind of like survival mode, you know, trying to survive where the world is probably gonna go with the economy and stuff,” Stone Oven […]
bowienewsonline.com
School delays and closures
Bowie ISD – Due to deteriorating road conditions, BISD will release all campuses at 11:30 a.m. today. Bellevue ISD reports due to worsening road conditions schools will close at 10 a.m. today. Busses will leave at that time. Ball games that had been rescheduled for tonight have been canceled as well.
Wow, Wichita Falls Actually Got the Dallas Stars Meal Combo
I can't believe it, we actually got one of these in Wichita Falls for once!. If you're a big Dallas sports fan like myself, you go to games for time to time. You have probably seen them advertise for different things at restaurants from time to time. Go get the Dallas Cowboys (blank) at Whataburger, go get the Dallas Mavericks (blank) at 7/11, go get the Texas Rangers (blank) at Taco Bueno.
New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas
I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
kswo.com
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
newschannel6now.com
Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Jan. 28th the Ag Center was filled with people enjoying some pancakes and sausage, the festival provided a space for the Wichita Falls community to come together and enjoy each other’s company. The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members...
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
kswo.com
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
kswo.com
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
kswo.com
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died after having a medical incident behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling on I-44 on Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58. According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Matthew Muirhead, 30, was driving his truck...
Olney man arrested following foot, vehicle pursuit
Olney man arrested following foot, vehicle pursuit News Staff Fri, 01/27/2023 - 10:55 am (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | YCSO) David James Kee, 37, of Olney, was arrested Tuesday on four charges following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase with area law enforcement. ...
newschannel6now.com
Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.
Details released in Iowa Park shooting
A suspect in a shooting in Iowa Park Tuesday night was arrested and released on bond twice last week for separate charges.
